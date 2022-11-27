P.J. Tucker Unbothered by Criticism For Lack of Scoring

There were some lofty expectations thrust on P.J. Tucker after becoming the prized addition of the offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 37-year-old has never been one to stand out in the stat sheet, and the intangibles he brings are what motivated the Sixers to hand him a three-year deal. However, Tucker has looked disinterested offensively beyond what was expected and is averaging just 3.7 points and 3.3 shot attempts across his 29.4 minutes per game.

The veteran has not let the jokes on social media or frustrations from fans bother him. As Tucker put it, “As long as we’re winning, it don’t matter. Of course, you want more shots, what player don’t? But with the way we play–coach talks about a lack of ball movement all the time. It’s one of those things. Sometimes you get shots, sometimes you don’t, you keep playing, and figure it out,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

PJ Tucker has scored 20 total points in the month of November (11 games). pic.twitter.com/1WTR3D2Lto — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 26, 2022

Tucker’s On-Court Impact

The team-first mentality that Tucker has embraced has been crucial to lasting in the NBA as long as he has. The scrappy forward is tasked with some of the toughest matchups of any player in the league on a near-nightly basis. At just 6’5″ and past his athletic prime, Tucker matches up with the opponent’s best player regardless of position.

Tucker has spent the most time this season matching up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the 17:39 of game minutes and 94.4 partial possessions recorded, Tucker has held two-time MVP to 21 points on 9-20 shooting. Antetokounmpo also only got to the free-throw line for three attempts during these matchups. Despite only facing off with the Nets one time so far this season, Tucker has spent the fourth most time matching up with Kevin Durant. While he did not have as much success in this matchup, Durant tallied 10 points on 4-7 shooting during the 57.2 partial possessions, it is further evidence of his impressive diet of defensive matchups he consumes.

In addition to the defense, Tucker’s basketball IQ is constantly put on display even without him scoring. In a recent matchup with the Magic, Tucker was vital to keeping the ball moving and did a terrific job finding pockets in the zone defense to change the picture for his teammates. He also can be seen setting off-ball screens to create shots for opponents on just about every possession.

Ah, and there it is, the patented PJ Tucker pin-in screen. great work from Harden to get the swing started. the second side for the Sixers can be an issue. pic.twitter.com/ovK1sgXzWE — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) October 19, 2022

Missing James Harden

Every player on the Sixers has seen their lives become more difficult with James Harden out of the lineup. However, this has especially been the case for Tucker. The two had their best years in Houston with Harden’s passing ability and Tucker’s corner-three prowess bringing out the best in each other.

While the lack of scoring was seen before Harden’s injury it has become especially clear since. In the past 10 games, of which Harden has been sidelined, Tucker is averaging 30.1 minutes, 1.5 points, and 4.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting just 24% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the three-point arc during this stretch.

Tucker is limited in his individual shot creation but effective as a catch-and-shooter. While Harden is out the Sixers are without a true floor general. Some of the shooting issues have been uncharacteristic, but for the most part, it has been the lack of opportunities created for him. Hopefully, this issue solves itself upon Harden’s return which appears to be inching closer.

Brief James Harden sighting at the facility today — seeing him able to get some cardio in on the treadmill is (sadly) a good sign for this group, even if his return is still a little way’s off pic.twitter.com/iYX2fKZO6a — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 21, 2022

The veteran also is battling some sort of ankle injury and had off-season knee surgery so likely isn’t at 100%. The 11-year NBA veteran was forced out of the past two matchups with the Magic after halftime. There have been no details made public of what the ankle injury is other than being listed as “soreness.”

It should also be noted that Tucker (fair or unfair) will almost entirely be judged based on his play in the postseason. The former champion was brought in with the expectation he can help take the team over the edge when it matters most. While the scoreless games are not ideal, they will be forgotten if the shots go in when it matters most. His impact may not be showing up in the ways that most hope, but the Sixers are a better team with Tucker on the roster.