Sixers Urged to Trade Matisse Thybulle for Major Center Upgrade

In a January 10 article from The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, Adam Aaronson wrote an article proposing multiple bigs that the Philadelphia 76ers could use as backups for Joel Embiid. One of the bigs proposed was Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz.

Aaronson outlined who could be among the assets going back to the Jazz should the two sides strike up a deal for Olynyk, including Matisse Thybulle.

“Olynyk is by far the most expensive of these options in terms of dollars,” Aaronson said. “He’s at a number high enough that the Sixers would likely need to send back a package that includes not just Furkan Korkmaz as salary filler, but also Matisse Thybulle as someone who makes the money work and incentives Utah to make a deal.”

Aaronson then explained why a trade like that could be appealing to the Sixers.

“I know that on its face, the idea of moving Thybulle for Olynyk is an unattractive one. But let’s say Thybulle once again loses his firm standing in the rotation and the Sixers fear he will receive exorbitant offers this summer as a restricted free agent: cashing in on his value by moving him to a rebuilding team like the Jazz could be the right play.”

Olynyk is in the second year of a three-year deal he signed with the Detroit Pistons in 2021. His contract next season is only partially guaranteed next season for $3 million.

Aaronson Explains Why Olynyk Would Fit

Aaronson explained why he believes Olynyk is a better option than both who the Sixers and some of the other options he brings up in his article.

“Olynyk is simply a far better player than (Paul) Reed or (Montrezl) Harrell, he’s also certainly better than (Mike) Muscala and might even be better than (Andre) Drummond in a lot of contexts.

“Olynyk is an elite shooter for a big-man, as most understand by now. But did you know he can serve as somewhat of a playmaker? Olynyk has flashed tremendous passing instincts in recent years, especially since his brief stint with the Houston Rockets in 2020-21.”

Aaronson also explained how well he could potentially fit with the 76ers, and how that could pay off in the playoffs.

“Additionally, Olynyk is a viable option at the four next to Embiid. At least in the regular season, the Sixers have that rotation spot locked in with Georges Niang, but if Niang’s production takes a hit in the playoffs again, Olynyk would be a reasonable alternative.

“Olynyk certainly is no Ben Wallace, but he also isn’t as bad defensively as many assume: in fact, there are some advanced defensive metrics that say he is just fine on that end.”

Olynyk’s Playoff Resume

Olynyk may not be a star, but he has plenty of playoff experience to his name. Entering his 10th year in the NBA, Olynyk has appeared in 48 playoff games, which includes a run to the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics in 2017 and a run to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat in 2020.

In those 48 games, Olynyk has averaged 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three. Olynyk has also proven to come through for his teams when they need him in the postseason, as his 26-point performance against the Washington Wizards helped the Celtics win Game 7 against the Washington Wizards, propelling them to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Play

Video Video related to sixers urged to trade matisse thybulle for major center upgrade 2023-01-10T22:13:41-05:00

Olynyk has not made the playoffs since going to the finals with the Heat in 2020, having made brief stints with the Rockets, Pistons, and Jazz.