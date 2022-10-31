Sixers Urged to Make Move for ‘Savvy’ 2-Time NBA Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers are just seven games into the new season, which means it’s high time for some overreactions. The Sixers are doomed: definite overreaction. The Sixers could miss out on home-court advantage for the playoffs: less of an overreaction. The Sixers’ transition defense is historically bad: 110% not an overreaction.

With all of the hot takes and overreactions swirling around in the ether (and hallways of ESPN’s morning studio circuit), it can be easy to peg one free agent as a silver bullet fix to a team’s problems. Which is precisely what Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report attempted by listing a handful of free agents and outlining which teams make the most sense for them.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, Pincus tabbed none other than two-time NBA champ Rajon Rondo as an ideal plug-in.

“For a team with a second unit that lacks leadership, Rondo could be a savvy veteran acquisition. Perhaps the 76ers could use the help. Rondo played for coach Doc Rivers in Boston with the Celtics, and while they may have had a tumultuous relationship, that was a long time ago.”

Rajon Rondo's #Celtics records:

– Only NBA STL leader

– Career APG (8.5) & SPG (1.9)

– Season AST (794), APG (11.7), STL (189), & SPG (2.3)

– Seasons of 600+ (4) & 700+ (2) AST

– Seasons (3) of 10+ APG

– Consecutive seasons (2) of 150+ STL or 2+ SPGpic.twitter.com/AR9Z4WDZYK — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) October 25, 2022

For Pincus, the addition makes perfect sense, considering Rondo’s pedigree as a passer.

76ers Lack Bench-Unit Distributor

The Sixers aren’t starved much for scoring. With former MVP James Harden, reigning scoring champ Joel Embiid, and three-point dynamo Tyrese Maxey leading the charge, Philadelphia is replete with basket-getters. This is great! But the team lacks a pass-first floor general, even if Harden is molding into that guy.

Enter Rondo.

“Unlike [Lou] Williams and [Kemba] Walker, Rajon Rondo is a true point guard, not a scorer. Rondo was a big part of the Lakers’ 2019-20 championship run but hasn’t played a significant role since, despite stints with the Hawks, Clippers, Lakers (again) and Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Over his career, Rondo’s averaged 7.9 assists per night, though that figure is ballooned by a 2011-2016 run in which he averaged 10.6 helps per game. Since then, Rondo’s productivity has dropped drastically: he’s down to 6.3 assists since 2017. Part of that is his natural decline, part is his move from starter to bench-unit assist machine, and part of it is the fact that he hasn’t played more than 45 games since 2018.

Rondo’s addition to the Sixers would give the team something it’s light on right now: proven winners. Rondo is a two-time NBA champ who knows what it takes to get through four rounds of the playoffs. Who else on Philadelphia’s roster can say that other than the grizzled PJ Tucker?

The only snag might be Rondo’s tumultuous past with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers and Rondo Have Fiery Backstory

If Rondo landed in Philadelphia, it wouldn’t be his first rodeo with head coach Doc Rivers. Back in 2013, Rivers was coaching the Boston Celtics, with Rondo the team’s leading assist man. Rivers, though, wouldn’t come back for another round with Boston.

That summer, it was reported that Rivers tried to fight Rondo in the Celtics dressing room the season before. According to Rivers, Rondo was a terrible locker room presence and ultimately, the driving force behind Rivers’ decision to leave Boston.

Perhaps it’s water under the bridge some nine years later. Or perhaps Joel Embiid will have to play peacemaker down the line when Rivers and Rondo come to blows. Just, can we keep away from Embiid’s face? Please?