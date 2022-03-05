NBA Insider Reveals Why Sixers Won’t Win Title Prior to Heat Showdown

The Philadelphia 76ers are riding a five-game winning streak and a wave of momentum following the James Harden trade. They have a chance to snake the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night with a win over the Miami Heat.

Fresh off a 125-119 come-from-behind victory over Cleveland, the Sixers look like the biggest winners from the trade deadline. Harden has been better than advertised, averaging 20.2 points and 12 assists per game. More importantly, the 10-time All-Star has unleashed Tyrese Maxey on the NBA.

Looking like the 76ers Duo is slowly turning into a Big 3 right before our very own eyes. Tyrese Maxey is like that!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 5, 2022

Maxey was unconscious against the Cavaliers as he scored 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting while hitting five dagger three-pointers. His development has been aided by Harden’s influence, a rise not talked about enough. Sixers president Daryl Morey has genius vibes for refusing to include Maxey in the deadline deal for Harden. Philadelphia is clearly a favorite to win the East.

“It just brings a totally different dynamic,” guard Shake Milton said of Maxey. “It just adds a totally different punch to what we’re trying to do on the offensive end. Because we know what James [Harden] and Big Fella [Joel Embiid] are gonna do. Then we’ve got Reese [Tyrese Maxey] being super aggressive like that, it just changes things for us.”

Tyrese Maxey since the Harden trade: 26.8 PPG

64.9 FG%

70.0 3P% on 5.0 attempts We promise we didn’t make up those shooting percentages. pic.twitter.com/csinSHA9bA — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 5, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

NBA Insider Not Buying Sixers’ Hype

NBA Insider Ric Bucher isn’t sold on the Sixers making a championship run. The sample size is too small for his liking, plus they haven’t beaten anyone of real substance yet. Bucher made his initial comments (via FS1’s Undisputed) prior to Philly beating Cleveland but his point still rings true.

He pointed out that no team has advanced to the NBA Finals after making a blockbuster move at the trade deadline since the Detroit Pistons in 2004. That squad won the whole damn thing.

Bucher said: “I thought both the Sixers and Nets took a step back in terms of their title contention and ability to get to the Finals, simply because we’ve only seen one team make a fundamental change to its core at the trade deadline and actually get to the Finals, and that was back in 2004 when the Detroit Pistons acquire Rasheed Wallace.”

.@RicBucher on whether the Sixers are the top team in the East: "No, they are not. On a scale of 1-10, I'm going to give you a 6. Let's slow down a bit and wait until they play the Cavs and Heat before we anoint the Sixers as the team to beat in the East." pic.twitter.com/uayoOwAeaU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2022

Bucher also doesn’t believe in Doc Rivers as their head coach. Despite leading the Boston Celtics to a title in 2008, Rivers has come up empty time and time again with loaded lineups.

Bucher added: “I have my questions about whether Doc Rivers is the coach to ultimately get these Philadelphia 76ers to the Finals and be the favorites in the Eastern Conference.”

Heat-Sixers Injury Report

The Miami Heat enter Saturday’s showdown pretty banged up, with key starters PJ Tucker (knee) and Jimmy Butler (toe) listed questionable on the injury report.

Both players are officially day to day. Guard Max Strus and forward Caleb Martin carry a day-to-day designation as well, with All-Star Kyle Lowry out.

Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan is the only player expected out for the Sixers. He will join the team in Miami after signing with Philly on Friday.