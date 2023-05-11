Three-and-D Wing Named Sixers’ ‘Dream’ Offseason Target

While the Philadelphia 76ers are still right square in the middle of their playoff run, it’s never too early to think about possible offseason additions. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report explained why Royce O’Neale of the Brooklyn Nets would be a “dream” addition for the Sixers.

Buckley started off by saying that the Sixers have their stars and complementary starters, but their depth needs to be improved.

“Assuming the Philadelphia 76ers don’t lose James Harden to free agency, they’re good on stars with him and MVP Joel Embiid. They also have strong complementary pieces in Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, so that really isn’t a need either.

Push past that quartet, though, and that’s where the roster loses steam quickly. The Sixers need more reliable role players, particularly the ones who contribute both ways,” Buckley said.

Buckley then explained why O’Neale would fit on the team as a defender and floor-spacer.

“Royce O’Neale fits that bucket. Though a touch undersized for a three-and-D wing (Basketball Reference lists him at 6’4″), he still handles that role with relative ease. He is a disruptive defender on and off the ball, and his three-point shots have found their mark 38.4 percent of the time over his six-year career.”

Paul Reed Says He Wants to Stay With Sixers

Reed told Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer that he would like to stay with the Sixers if they want him to stick around.

“If they would like to keep me, then I would like to come back for sure,” Reed told Pompey. “I really would like to come back.”

Reed’s role has been elevated over the course of the season, as he usurped Montrezl Harrell as Joel Embiid’s backup. Reed told Pompey that he already knew what he was capable of when the Sixers gave him a bigger role.

“This is stuff I already knew about myself,” Reed said. “You know, I’m ready to step up to the moment, be clutch when I need to. And, like a lot of people, pressure can bust pipes. But for me, I feel like pressure turns me into a diamond.”

Even though he was confident in his abilities, Reed says he’s grown the most as a player this season.

“This year, I feel like I grew the most out of any of my years being in the NBA.”

James Harden’s Sixers Exit Treated as ‘Inevitability’

Ari Alexander of Click2Houston.com provided a discouraging report on whether Harden will stay with the Sixers, saying that his return to the Houston Rockets appears inevitable.

“What I’ve heard in league circles is similar to what many Rockets fans are reading — that James Harden’s return is being treated as an inevitability. Harden has one year remaining on his deal with the 76ers but is expected to opt out and either seek a new deal or sign with the Rockets,” Alexander said.

Alexander added that Harden has several connections with Houston, which includes his friendship with Jalen Green, who came to Houston the season after Harden was traded to the Nets.

“Harden is very comfortable in Houston, with a home, restaurant, and all of his favorite haunts. He’s said to have (a) good relationship with Jalen Green (they’re close through both typical basketball events and as faces of Adidas Basketball, where Green regularly wears Harden’s signature shoes).”