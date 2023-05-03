Ex-Sixers Exec Sam Hinkie Shares Viral Reaction to Joel Embiid’s MVP Win [LOOK]

After it had been announced that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had won the NBA’s Most Valuable Award for 2023, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie posted his own reaction to Embiid winning the award.

Hinkies tweeted out a video clip of the 2006 Will Smith-led movie called, “The Pursuit of Happyness” with the caption “Dream dreams.”

Hinkie was the Sixers’ general manager at the time in which Embiid was drafted by the Sixers back in 2014. Despite Embiid not playing until two years after he was drafted, he has developed into a regular MVP candidate for the past three years until finally winning the award in the current year.

Hinkie stepped down as the Sixers’ general manager in 2016 before Embiid made his NBA debut, but it’s clear he values that he drafted a star that went on to win the league’s most prestigious award for a player.

Embiid is the Sixers’ first MVP winner since Allen Iverson, which also happened to be the last time the Sixers made the NBA Finals.

Insider Provides Update on Joel Embiid’s Injury

Before the Sixers took on the Boston Celtics in Game 1, NBA Insider Shams Charania provided an update on Embiid’s injury.

“Everything with Joel Embiid is fluid. He’s a warrior. It’s playoff time. I’m told he did have PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatment last week in that knee. He participated in parts of practice on Sunday, which is a good step, but he has a pretty serious LCL sprain that he was diagnosed with on April 21. It was more than a Grade 1 LCL ligament sprain, so he’s done some shooting on the floor in the past few days,” Charania said.

Charania added Embiid’s history of playing through injuries, though it was no sure thing he’d play with his LCL injury.

“This is the legend of Joel Embiid. When you think about it, he’s had a propensity of playing through pain. In 2021, he plays through a torn meniscus in his knee during the playoffs. Last year, 2022, he plays with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb. How much has he run up and down the floor in the last 24 hours? That’s the question. I’m told not that much as of yesterday. We’ll see if he’s going to be able to try to play today. There’s some thought around this that it would be a miracle if he ended up showing up tonight out on the floor, but right now, he is doubtful, and he’s trying to get better in the coming hours.”

From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: The latest surrounding 76ers star Joel Embiid, who, sources say, underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment on his injured knee as part of his recovery process: pic.twitter.com/EWsEuETHn6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2023

Embiid did not play, but it didn’t matter, as the Sixers won anyway. It has yet to be confirmed if he’ll be available for Game 2.

James Harden Reflects on Tying Playoff Career-High

James Harden put up 45 points in the Sixers’ victory over the Celtics, which ties his career-high points-wise in a single playoff game. After the Sixers’ victory, Harden talked about his performance.

“I haven’t felt one of those zones in a minute,” Harden said, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “You know what I mean? Just to be aggressive and shoot the basketball and do what I want.

“That felt really good. … I’m capable of doing it, so it felt good. It felt good to make those shots, to give ourselves a chance.”