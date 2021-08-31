Sixers Sniper Lands Just Outside of Top 20 in SG Rankings

After bouncing around the Association for a number of years, and even spending time in the D-League, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has established himself as one of the NBA’s top marksmen. He has progressed so much, in fact, that he just earned a mention in HoopsHype‘s latest effort to rank the league’s best shooting guards.

However, the 31-year-old — who started in all 57 of his appearances for the Sixers — ultimately landed just outside the top 20 in the rankings.

The rankings, which were compiled by Frank Urbina, went 22 players deep in total. And while Curry managed to edge out Toronto Raptors wing Gary Trent Jr. on the list, he was ultimately valued below a number of similar players in his position group.

In his write-up, Urbina took the Dallas Mavericks to task for trading Curry — his 21st-ranked shooting guard — to the Sixers last year. He’s not wrong for doing so, either. Without Curry there to provide floor-spacing, the Mavs offense took a noticeable step back in 2020-21.

One year prior, Dallas led the league by scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions. Luka Doncic and company slipped the eighth-best last season sans Curry. Meanwhile, both of the players acquired by Dallas in the deal — Josh Richardson and Tyler Bey — have already been sent packing.

However, the Mavs’ loss was the Sixers’ gain.

“Curry, already considered one of the best snipers in the Association prior to the move to the Sixers, blossomed in his first year with Philadelphia, doing what he does best last season, which is to shoot the basketball at extremely high levels,” wrote Urbina.

The hoops analyst also noted the incredible jump Curry made during postseason play. After averaging 12.5 points per game during the regular season, he upped his output to 18.8 over 12 playoff games and improved his three-point shooting from an already-blistering 45% to 50.6%.

Curry was just beaten out in the rankings by Tim Hardaway Jr. (at No. 18), Malik Beasley (19) and Duncan Robinson (20). The top five appeared as follows:

1. James Harden, BKN

2. Bradley Beal, WAS

3. Devin Booker, PHX

4. Donovan Mitchell, UTA

5. Zach LaVine, CHI

No Surprises With Ben Simmons on the PG Rankings

In the wake of his disappointing postseason run, Ben Simmons’ value is lower than it has been in some time. Still, there’s no doubting that the three-time All-Star is one of the best floor generals in the game. Both of these truths were reflected in Urbina’s rankings.

Simmons made the top 10 in HoopsHype’s point guard rankings, coming in at No. 9 overall. He finished one spot ahead of LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook and was just beaten out for No. 8 by Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox.

Here is the top five, as appraised by Urbina:

1. Stephen Curry, GSW

2. Damian Lillard, POR

3. Kyrie Irving, BKN

4. Trae Young, ATL

5. Chris Paul, PHX

