‘Nothing Special’: Sixers Starter Addresses Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry is treating this one just like another basketball game. The Philadelphia 76ers starter will be returning to Dallas for the first time since the team traded him, but any animosity stemming from that departure has subsided.

The veteran guard scored 15 points in 29 minutes the last time the two teams met in Philly on Feb. 25. Prior to that game, Curry claimed the Mavericks made a “bad business decision” and let his play do the talking. This time, the Sixers-Mavericks matchup is strictly business.

“Nothing special, just basketball,” Curry told reporters after Monday’s shootaround. “It’s always good to be back, see familiar faces, and try to get another win.”

Curry came over in an offseason trade that sent Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick to Dallas. He was supposed to fill the Sixers’ three-point shooting void and — despite some unexpected setbacks — largely has been as good as advertised. Curry is shooting 40.7% from deep while averaging 12.3 points per game.

“There’s been a lot of setbacks for me,” Curry said. “A ton of different things. Some have been documented, some haven’t been. It is what it is. Regular season, going to have some good and bad games, but you can’t get your confidence down. Team’s been good throughout the year, like I say, keep trucking along as a team and as a player.”

Curry Mentions Undocumented Setbacks

Curry has missed 11 games this season due to an ankle injury and a brief bout with COVID-19. The 30-year-old admitted it’s been a “weird season” for him personally and mentioned it’s sometimes been tough adjusting to a different role every night.

“I feel OK. I mean there’s been setbacks all throughout the year, it’s been a weird season for me personally,” Curry said. “Trying to contribute every time I step on the floor, give it all I have, play whatever role is needed of me on specific nights.”

And Curry thinks the Sixers (36-17) have mostly lived up to their lofty expectations, but the goal remains on bringing a championship home to Philly. The team is currently tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

“Like any other team in the league, we could have a much better record,” Curry said. “We’re not nowhere finished. We got to finish the job, as far as getting better as a team and keep getting wins to set ourselves up [for the playoffs].”

Original ‘Bad Decision’ Comments

The original comments regarding his departure from Dallas weren’t sour grapes. Curry was just expressing a little frustration over the way he left town. The Mavericks traded him during the NBA Draft and he found out while on vacation. Remember, he had just inked a four-year, $32 million deal in 2019. He thought he was part of the franchise’s long-term plans.

“Never nothing personal. I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there,” Curry told reporters on Feb. 25, via All 76ers. “I just think they made a bad business decision, but it happens all the time. It is what it is. Just another night to get a win and play well as a team.”