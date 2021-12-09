Seth Curry Has Honest Reaction to Steph Curry’s Record Chase

The “brotherly love” between Seth and Steph Curry has been well documented. The two sharp-shooting guards used to get pretty competitive during their backyard battles, according to their famous father Dell.

All love, of course. Now Steph has a chance to possibly break the NBA’s all-time record for three-pointers with Seth in the building. The older Curry brother is 10 triples away from shattering Ray Allen’s mark of 2,973. The Golden State Warriors star went 6-of-17 from deep on December 8 versus Portland.

Next up? A road date against Seth and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. A chance at history is on the line, although Sixers players would prefer it not happen on their home floor.

“I think he’s coming to us. We’ll see him in a couple of days,” Seth Curry said after a 110-106 win. I highly doubt he gets 16 of them tonight [against Portland] so we’ll see him on Saturday [December 11].”

Seth Curry on if he’ll watch Steph break the 3-point record: “I think he’s coming to us. I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight so we’ll see him Saturday.” Wouldn’t mind seeing it, though: “Hopefully he makes 14 tonight and we hold him to 2 or 3 on Saturday.” pic.twitter.com/EOXSAk1ppd — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) December 9, 2021

When asked if it would be cool to watch his brother break the record in Philly, Tyrese Maxey interrupted the post-game press conference.

“No,” Maxey said.

Seth added: “It’s pretty inevitable so I mean he’s getting up 15 of them a night. So he’s going to get it one of these days. Hopefully, he makes about 14 tonight [versus Portland] and we hold him to two or three on Saturday [December 11].”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Sixers Notch Third Straight Victory

Philadelphia is riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Hornets twice in back-to-back contests. The Sixers won three out of four to close out another long road trip that included stops in Charlotte, Boston, Atlanta. No time to rest for the weary, though. Doc Rivers’ squad takes on the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center tonight [Thursday, December 9] at 7 p.m.

“I’ll take the win. We’ve got one tomorrow,” Rivers told reporters, via Sixers Wire. “Put them in the win column, keep growing, keep getting better. Know that you’re not a perfect team yet, nor will you ever be, but just keep getting better.”

32 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST another big night for the big fella. 🎥 presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/DaBf6ODh6Z — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 9, 2021

Joel Embiid once again paced the Sixers against Charlotte. The All-Star center had 32 points and eight rebounds, one night after dropping 43 points and grabbing 15 boards while fighting through the lingering effects from COVID-19. Seth Curry (23 points) and Tobias Harris (18 points) were also fantastic in the 110-106 victory over the Hornets.

Maxey Struggles in Return From Flu

Tyrese Maxey returned to the starting five on Wednesday after sitting out one game with the flu. It wasn’t COVID-19 but clearly the young point guard wasn’t quite back to 100% health. Maxey was held to six points and three assists in 26 minutes. Meanwhile, backup Shake Milton had eight points and three assists in 22 minutes.

“I felt okay,” Maxey told reporters, via Sixers Wire. “Still hard to breathe, but it was really good to be back out there. I feel like the sweat was good for me, but it was good to be back out there tonight.”