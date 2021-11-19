Sixers Star Reveals What’s Missing From His Trophy Case

Seth Curry has been dropping career-high numbers in his first 14 games this season. The Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard has to pick up the slack with Ben Simmons missing in action and Joel Embiid mired in COVID-19 protocols.

Curry doesn’t mind. In fact, he’s relished the opportunity to carry the load. He worked hard this offseason to create shots for himself off the dribble, instead of serving solely as a catch-and-shoot option. Now he’s averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 52% from the field (46.5% from three-point range).

But those numbers don’t mean much to the talented 31-year-old. Curry told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that he didn’t have any “individual goals for statistics” coming into the year, although there is one item he wants in his trophy case.

The younger Curry brother admitted to wanting to participate in the three-point contest in order to keep pace with his MVP sibling. Stephen Curry has won the contest twice, including a dramatic walk-off victory last year in Atlanta.

“You brought up the three-point contest. I feel like I’ve got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the (Curry) family,” Curry told Scotto. “Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph (Curry) already has two of them. If I get the invite, I’m going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case.”

Curry Dishes on Simmons’ Absence

The never-ending saga between Simmons and the Sixers has reached a critical juncture. The disgruntled star has claimed he’s not “mentally ready” to play basketball and left the team indefinitely after getting kicked out of practice on October 19. The Sixers recently resumed fining Simmons for missed games since he refused to meet with a team-appointed therapist. That story keeps hanging over everyone’s heads.

But the current players on the roster can’t worry about whether Simmons ever returns. They have games to play and (hopefully) a championship to win. Curry touched on Simmons’ absence during his interview with Scotto and called it “unfortunate.”

“I just view it as like a guy who got a long injury,” Curry told Scotto. “I focus on who we have on the team, who comes to practice every day, who’s at shootaround, and how we’re preparing for the games. It’s unfortunate he’s not with us because he’s obviously a big part of the team and a great player who can help us win even more, but everybody has their own situation in this league.”

Sixers Down 5 Players vs. Denver

The Sixers were set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night at 9 p.m. The team was trying to snap a five-game losing streak. Philadelphia listed five players out in the Mile High City, including Joel Embiid (COVID-19), Matisse Thybulle (COVID-19), Danny Green (hamstring), Grant Riller (knee), Ben Simmons (mental health).

The Sixers are in the middle of a massive six-game road trip that began with defeats in Indiana and Utah. They get Portland, Sacramento, Golden State on the horizon before returning to the Wells Fargo Center to host Minnesota on November 27.