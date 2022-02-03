Ben Simmons, Shaq Exchange Words After Tirade: ‘That’s All I Said’

When Shaquille O’Neal unloaded on Ben Simmons in a scathing rant prior to the Sixers-Lakers game, everyone’s jaw dropped. He didn’t mince any words and put the disgruntled guard on blast. His raw comments gave Philadelphia 76ers fans great joy as the Simmons’ stalemate pushes on seven months.

O’Neal called him “soft” and a “crybaby” while defending Joel Embiid. Well, Simmons got wind of what the famed big man said and reached out to him on social media. The 25-year-old was understandably mad and let him know, although O’Neal wouldn’t reveal the full transcript of their conversation. O’Neal brought the interaction up on the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“He’s acting like a baby. He kind of got in my DM and said some things and I said some things back,” O’Neal said, via All 76ers. “I can’t [reveal what he said]. I can’t do that. All I said is ‘You’re leaving your man out there and you need to play.’

“That’s all I said. Then he said some things but I’m not going to elaborate on what he said because that’s not cool. He’s probably mad. He’s mad because I’m his LSU brother, and I am. I’m still his brother.”

Tyrese Maxey Named to Rising Stars Team

Sixers point guard Tyrese Maxey — the guy taking over for Simmons — has been selected as a participant for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars. He’ll head to Cleveland for NBA All-Star Weekend to take part in the Rising Stars on February 18 at 9 p.m. The showcase game is open to first- and second-year NBA players, as well as NBA G League Ignite players.

“It’s pretty cool. All that means to me is that I’m out here doing my job, helping my team win,” Maxey said of being named a Rising Star. “And that’s all I really care about is trying to rack up as much wins as possible, us trying to get better every single day and build towards the playoffs.”

Maxey has been a breakout star in his first year in the Sixers’ starting five. He’s doubled his averages in scoring (16.8) and assists (4.7) while raising his three-point percentage by 10 points to 40.1% this season. The 21-year-old scored 33 points on January 31, almost single-handedly putting the team on his back during a 122-119 overtime win. And he notched 22 points and seven assists on February 2 in a 106-103 loss to Washington.

Wizards Star Survives ‘Hostile’ Philly Crowd

Washington was under-manned on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center playing without All-Star Bradley Beal. It didn’t matter. The Sixers looked sluggish following five straight wins, including a marathon overtime game versus Memphis. Kyle Kuzma paced the Wizards with 24 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 14.

“We just made the right plays down the stretch and throughout the whole game,” Kuzma said. “It was a collective win from players to staff. You need that, especially on the road in a hostile environment like here in Philadelphia.”

Embiid tallied a game-high 27 points in 35 minutes for Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey chipped in with 22, with Tobias Harris adding 18. The Sixers will look to start a new streak as they head out on a two-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks (February 4) and Chicago Bulls (February 6).