NBA Legend Slams Sixers Star: ‘I Would Have Knocked His A** Out’

The lasting image from the Philadelphia 76ers frustrating Game 7 loss will inevitably be Ben Simmons passing up an easy dunk. That missed opportunity led to a five-point swing for the Atlanta Hawks and further cemented Simmons’ deteriorating legacy as an unwilling scorer.

Legendary NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal took aim at Simmons on the post-game show on TNT. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has been known for his harsh criticism of the Sixers, especially his tough love on All-Star center Joel Embiid, but this time he threw his vitriol at Philly’s starting point guard. If Simmons was in his locker room, he would have punched him in the mouth. Yikes.

“If he was in my locker room, I would have knocked his a** out. I’ll tell you that right now,” O’Neal said. “Get outta here with that.”

And O’Neal wasn’t the only one fed up with Simmons’ antics. Embiid never mentioned his teammate by name, but he did single out that missed dunk — the would-be bucket would have tied the game at 88-88 with 3:29 to go in the fourth quarter — as the “turning point” in Game 7. And maybe the entire Eastern Conference semifinals.

“I’ll be honest, I thought the turning point was you know when we, I don’t know how to say it, but I thought the turning point was when we had an open shot and we made one free throw. And we missed at the other and then they came down and scored. We didn’t get a good possession on the other end and Trae [Young] came back and made a three and then from there, down four [points] — and then I go, it was on me, I turned the ball over, tried to make something happen from the perimeter, but I thought that was the turning point.”

Simmons Explains Reason for Freezing Up

Simmons admitted he needed to work on all aspects of his offensive game, including his free-throw shooting and when to be aggressive and attack. The last four minutes of Game 7 was one prime example of the 24-year-old shrinking under the pressure. He attempted to explain the reason why during his post-game Zoom call with reporters.

“Nah, I just assumed Gallo [Danilo Gallinari] was coming up on my back and then [John] Collins moved out and so I thought we had a wide-open dunk.”

The irony is that the Sixers did have a wide-open dunk but Simmons passed it up and gave the ball to Matisse Thybulle. The second-year guard went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

“You gotta be honest with yourself and you can’t take games for granted especially in the playoffs,” Simmons said. “Every game matters, every possession matters.”

Sixers Felt Weight of Huge Expectations

The Sixers reported to training camp with one goal in mind: to get to the NBA Finals and win the championship. Obviously, that didn’t happen and now the talk turns to possibly turning over the roster. Will Simmons be traded in the offseason? Maybe. First, the team has to heal while dealing with the reality of failing to meet heightened expectations.

“It’s really disappointing,” forward Tobias Harris said. “As a player, obviously, the talent level that this group has. Our expectation as a whole, as a group. These moments you obviously have to learn from as well and push forward on. We really let slip a great opportunity and that’s something that stings the most.”