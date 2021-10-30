Sixers’ Simmons Seen at Shootaround Prior to Hawks Game

The Philadelphia 76ers had a return engagement with the rival Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. That’s the same Hawks team that sent the Sixers packing last postseason with a Game 7 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In the hours before tip-off, a familiar face was spotted at Philly’s pre-game shootaround; one that made headlines during the aforementioned playoff setback. Namely, wayward floor general Ben Simmons.

Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin tweeted out a picture on the morning of the game that showed Simmons riding an exercise bike at the team’s practice facility.

His return isn’t imminent — as has been the case for multiple games now, Simmons was listed out due to personal reasons. However, the simple fact that he has resumed attending Sixers practices is likely a positive step toward his return to the court.

As noted by Doc Rivers on Thursday, this isn’t the first time Simmons has been at shootaround. The Sixers coach says that the former No. 1 overall pick and three-time All-Star has been working since he cleared the air with the team last week. Moreover, he thinks Simmons is headed in the right direction.

“He’s good,” Rivers said. “He’s been working out. [On Thursday] he was at shootaround and did a lot of shooting and a lot of stuff with Spencer [Rivers]. So, yeah. I don’t know [the number of days he’s been working out]. I haven’t been back there. But he’s been coming in every day that I know of, but I can’t guarantee — I know the last three he’s been there.”

Ahead of the Hawks game, Rivers was pressed on how the determination on Simmons’ return to play would be made. His response would seem to indicate that he’s leaving that up to other people for now.

“My job is to coach the guys who are here and then believe that the guys who are on the team will play someday,” he said, via Dei Lynam. “You know, that’s all I have to be as a coach. So, I don’t get caught up in all the stuff — the clutter, I guess we could say it is.”

Rivers gave a stronger statement, though, about who would actually make the final call.

“I think it’s going to be a team decision.”

Former Sixer Returns to G League Ignite

Former Sixers big man Amir Johnson continues to ply his trade, as he works to guide the next generation of ballers toward a higher level of hoopdom. Johnson is one of six veteran players who will suit up for the G League Ignite this season, which was in action against the Iowa Wolves on Friday.

The Ignite lost to the Wolves, 98-87; Johnson did not appear in the contest.

Johnson’s last taste of NBA basketball came with Philly during the 2018-19 campaign. Over two years with the Sixers, the 34-year-old averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

