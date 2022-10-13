Sixer Big Man Breaks Silence Over Preseason Roster Battle

The Philadelphia 76ers appear to have few question marks remaining on the roster. The starting five isn’t a secret: Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, and PJ Tucker all project as starters. The rotation is also set, with De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House, Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang, and Montrezl Harrell rounding out the next five off the bench.

But if there’s been any real “roster battle” this preseason, it’s been for the backup center spot. The Sixers signed Harrell, former Sixth Man of the Year, to eat up the back big spots behind Embiid. But Paul Reed, a former second-round pick in 2020, has stepped up to the plate in a big way, seemingly igniting a real competition over who will receive the lion’s share of backup center responsibilities.

It’s a long way for Reed, who was included by PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck as a potential roster cut due to his non-guaranteed contract. But Reed knows a thing or two about pressure, taking to social media on Tuesday to explain his thoughts on the grind.

“Pressure either burst pipes or make diamonds,” Reed tweeted.

Pressure either burst pipes or make diamonds 💎 — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) October 11, 2022

Prior to Thursday, the Sixers were carrying too many players under an NBA contract, putting Reed’s status on the team in danger. But he is certainly safe now after a strong preseason and early announcement by Philadelphia.

Sixers Cut Charles Bassey in Unsurprising Move

On Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers are cutting Charles Bassey, a center from Western Kentucky University.

According to league source, the #Sixers just released Charles Bassey. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 13, 2022

Bassey’s cut isn’t a surprise, especially after the big man was held out of Philadelphia’s preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. The youngster faced an uphill battle making it on Philadelphia’s regular season roster, given the number of guys who can play center. Embiid, Harrell, Reed, and even PJ Tucker all figured to be ahead of Bassey at the five in the Sixers’ pecking order.

But the Sixers weren’t done on Thursday morning.

76ers Cut Isaiah Joe, in a Far More Surprising Move

Slightly more surprising was Philadelphia’s decision to move on from Isaiah Joe, also reported by Pompey.

The Sixers are also waiving Isaiah Joe, a league source confirms. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 13, 2022

While Bassey put on a lackluster preseason, Joe stood out for his shooting prowess. Against the Brooklyn Nets last week, Joe went 3-6 from deep for nine points. But sporadic playing time and inconsistent performances against the Cavaliers and Hornets derailed a potentially feel-good story for Joe.

His cut, though, was surprising because Philadelphia didn’t have to cut anyone else after Bassey. After moving on from Trevelin Queen earlier in the week, Philadelphia only needed to nix one more player to get under the league’s regular season 15-player maximum. That odd fact was noted by Keith Smith of Spotrac, who suggested Joe’s move could be a sign of more to come from the Sixers.

After waiving Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe, the Sixers are now well below the hard cap, and they have a roster spot open. Philadelphia is also in range of getting out of the tax entirely. And we know Daryl Morey is never really done tinkering with his roster. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 13, 2022

What’s next from the Sixers? As long as Morey is at the helm, it’s fair to let one’s wildest dreams flow freely. Perhaps Morey stays quiet until the trade deadline when he’ll surely be in the market for roster upgrades geared toward a postseason push.