Less than 24 hours after losing their backup center to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have found a new man for the job.

Free agent C Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice, the deal is for the league-minimum.

Andre Drummond's deal is for the minimum, per source — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) August 3, 2021

This story will be updated as more details become available.

