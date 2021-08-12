Sixers’ Andre Drummond Seen Rescuing 2-Year-Old Son in Terrifying Video

One of the newest members of the Philadelphia 76ers is getting a chance to make a second first impression on the City of Brotherly Love and he may have hit the jackpot, especially with any parents of young children.

Recently-signed big man Andre Drummond posted a 32-second security camera video to Twitter on Thursday which showed the two-time All-Star jumping in a pool to rescue his two-year-old son, Deon, after he had fallen into the water.

Drummond tweeted “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES”, followed by two “facepalm” emojis. “A parents worst nightmare…… Feat my son & I.” The former Los Angeles Laker added a pair of “laughing face” emojis and wrote “No one was harmed in this video”.

Though Drummond hasn’t played a game yet with the Sixers, the Philly fans and players – especially Joel Embiid – are plenty familiar with the former UConn Huskies star.

Water Under the Bridge for Embiid and Drummond?

Drummond agreed to a one-year deal with the Sixers last week and everybody waited eagerly to see what would happen when the two big men came face-to-face again. The next day, fans got a look at what the reunion was like at the team practice facility.

Sixers president Daryl Morey for one, was thrilled with the addition of the former ninth overall pick, calling Drummond a “great addition to the 76ers family”.

Drummond: ‘No Real Beef or Malice’ Towards Embiid

With Embiid playing his first NBA action during the 2016-2017 season and Drummond spending nearly all of the last five seasons – and his entire career – in the Eastern Conference, the duo have had many head-to-head meetings, seven to be exact. They’ve never squared off in the playoffs, but now for both of their sakes, will hopefully be joining forces during the postseason next spring.

“I don’t think there’s any real beef or malice towards each other,” Drummond told the media last Friday. “It’s part of the game. We’re on the same team now. It’s not something I’m thinking about or anything that’s really bothering me.”

In their seven games against each other, Embiid has, for the most part, dominated, going 6-1. The Cameroonian has posted 27.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, while Drummond has gone for 15.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

The duo didn’t play each other a season ago, as their last meeting came on December 23, 2019. That game between the Sixers and Detroit Pistons may have been Drummond’s best offensive performance against his rival-turned-teammate, as he went for 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists on an outstanding 13-for-16 shooting, while Embiid had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while shooting 7-for-9 from the field.

