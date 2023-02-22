Sixers Boss Throws Subtle Shade at Doc Rivers: ‘What’s Happening?’

Philadelphia 76ers boss Daryl Morey admits he’s perplexed at times when watching his team on offense.

Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations opened up about the team’s sometimes disjointed nature, saying in an appearance on Draft Kings’ Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast that he doesn’t understand why the team sometimes gets away from its most effective approach with Joel Embiid and James Harden on the floor.

The remarks were seen as something of a dig at head coach Doc Rivers, who has come under scrutiny for his game-planning approach in the past.

Morey Questions Sixers’ Approach to Harden and Embiid Pairing

Morey opened up about the on-floor chemistry that has developed between Harden and Embiid, saying he initially thought the two stars would have clicked sooner. Harden didn’t make an immediate impact after the blockbuster trade that brought him to Philadelphia at last season’s trade deadline, with the Sixers getting bounced by the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals.

Morey also offered some criticism of the team’s approach, hinting that Rivers too often gets away from the pick-and-roll game that best plays to the strengths of the team’s star players.

Daryl Morey also gets confused as to why the Sixers get away from Harden-Embiid PnR: “And then there will be times you’re just like… why aren’t we doing the thing that’s working really well?” (via @RTRSPodcast)#BrotherlyLove #Sixers 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/WseeuNI6tO — RB (@RBPhillyTake) February 22, 2023

“I did underestimate the time it was going to take for Joel and James to develop a chemistry,” Morey said. “Again, this is another place I like to see that consistency because when we have it humming it’s really humming, and you guys who watch every minute like I do have seen it. Then there will be times you’re just like, ‘Wait, why aren’t we doing the thing that’s working really well? What’s happening?’ I think I’d like to get more consistency there.”

Rivers had said before the start of this season that Harden would need to play a strong role as a facilitator, and the former league MVP has leaned into the role. Harden is attempting just 14.5 shots per game, his lowest mark since his third season in the NBA, but is averaging a league-leading 10.8 assists per game.

Embiid Has Raised Concerns About Sixers Defense

Morey is not the only one who has raised questions about Philadelphia’s approach on the floor. Earlier this season, Embiid explained how the team took a leap defensively this season, saying there were some growing pains along the way as the team didn’t always play to his strengths.

“I think the schemes, we kind of settled on what we’re trying to do,” Embiid said in November, via SI.com’s All 76ers. “I think at the beginning, we went away from what worked in the past, especially with me on the floor switching everything. I can do it, but that’s not my best attribute. I can guard guards and chase them all over the place, but then again, I’m 6’10”. I should be in the paint, blocking shots and protecting the rim. That’s what I’m good at, and that’s what we’ve been doing lately.”

Rivers has also put his team in the thick of contention in a competitive Eastern Conference, with a 38-19 record at the All-Star Break that has them in third place and just three games behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed.