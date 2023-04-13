JJ Redick Under Fire From Sixers Fans for Controversial Joel Embiid Take

J.J. Redick is losing some goodwill from Philadelphia 76ers fans after sharing his controversial take on the MVP race.

The former NBA sharpshooter — who suited up for the Sixers from 2017-2019 and grew close with Joel Embiid — shared this week that he’s voting against his former teammate for league MVP. Redick shared on an episode of “The Old Man and the Three” on April 10 that he cast his vote for Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, earning some pushback from Sixers fans who disagreed with his take and accused him of disloyalty to his former team.

Sixers Fans Put J.J. Redick in Crosshairs

The 15-year NBA veteran explained that it was a difficult decision in reaching his MVP vote, but he ultimately couldn’t vote against the top player on the top team.

“The Giannis thing is interesting because I don’t think he’s going to win, but I think he’s the MVP this season,” Redick said. “The more I thought about it and the more I tried to talk myself out of it, I just couldn’t do it. He’s the best player on the best team and the best win percentage of all three guys.

Here’s my MVP vote. New Old Man and the Three things today- no paywall for this episode. It’s available to all. We talk thru all my end of season awards voting. pic.twitter.com/kFlQHD4Vkq — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) April 10, 2023

Redick explained that he put Embiid at No. 2 behind Antetokounmpo, with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic third. After explaining his rationale, Redick offered an apology to his former teammate for picking against him.

“Joel, I’m sorry. I know you are going to be pissed. Still love you,” Reddick said.

But some Sixers fans weren’t in a forgiving mood, calling out Redick for his decision and for criticizing Embiid’s lack of playoff success.

“JJ Redick having the audacity to bring up Joel’s second round exits when his traffic cone defense was what was getting exploited in those exits is truly incredible levels of lacking self awareness,” one critic shared on Twitter.

Others believe that Redick should have been more grateful for what Embiid did for his own career.

“Joel Embiid made JJ Redick a ton of money and extended his career by at least 4 years and he has repaid him by spending a year trying to discredit him and prop up others,” another person tweeted. “He should be thankful because without Embiid he would be coaching middle school right now…”

Joel Embiid Now Runaway Favorite to Win MVP

Redick’s vote aside, Embiid appears to be in the driver’s seat for his first-career MVP award. As Harrison Grimm of SB Nation’s Liberty Ballers pointed out, Embiid has garnered 26 of the 37 votes made public through April 13.

In a "convergence of three historic seasons," @ZachLowe_NBA is going with Joel Embiid for MVP. He shares his NBA awards picks on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/dH8oSma3qe pic.twitter.com/XvKH8Ll0Ae — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2023

Grimm noted that Redick is one of a small number who has publicly picked against Embiid.

“Only two confirmed voters have Nikola Jokic as their MVP — the Ringer’s Micheal Pina, and ESPN’s Kevin Pelton,” Grimm wrote. “Three voters have Giannis Antetokounmpo winning it — ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, CBS’s Bill Reiter, and ESPN’s JJ Redick (which I’m sure most Sixer fans will take lightly).

“There’s still 80 percent of the vote to be logged, but it seems like this might finally be the year Embiid breaks through and secures his first MVP award.”