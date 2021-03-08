Sixers’ Fight to Keep Top Seed May Have Gotten a Whole Lot Harder

The Philadelphia 76ers looked to be in great shape entering the NBA All-Star break, owning a half-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets as the Eastern Conference’s top-ranked squad. However, the season’s second half will inevitably present new challenges, particularly after the events of the weekend.

Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons found themselves unable to participate in the All-Star Game after coming into direct contact with a barber who later tested positive for COVID-19. And while the immediate consequence was Philly fans being unable to see their dynamic duo on the All-Star stage, the incident could also impact the playoff race.

COVID-19 Protocol Could Mean Multiple Missed Games

Before Simmons and Embiid can take to the hardwood for the 76ers again, they’ll have to test negative for infection by the novel coronavirus for five consecutive days, as relayed via Heavy. However, there is some question about whether that five-day clock started on Saturday or Sunday.

After the All-Star Game, Doc Rivers — who coached Team Durant to a 170-150 loss in the contest — intimated that the countdown began the day before the game. He further expressed optimism that they wouldn’t miss any time after the two had returned a negative test result.

“Yeah, that’s a relief. And now we need some more good news, where it’s five days. If it’s five days, I think we’re in the clear. Anything longer, I think then they’ll miss some games.”

Operating under the assumption that Rivers’ timeline is accurate, Embiid and Simmons would be out of the health and safety protocol ahead of the Sixers’ Thursday bout with the Chicago Bulls. Still, their participation is far from a sure thing.

If either player registers a positive test result, an extended quarantine and several missed games would result. And even if they don’t, players have largely found themselves out of commission for a full week in the wake of these incidents. Such was the case for Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle after they had close contact with Seth Curry following his positive test in January.

In that scenario, the duo would miss the Bulls game, as well as the team’s bout with the Washington Wizards the following night. To make matters worse, both games are on the road; a back-to-back road set sans Embiid and Simmons after an extended layoff could definitely open the door for the Brooklyn Nets to make up some ground in the standings.

About the Nets…

Even if the Sixers manage to begin second-half play with their stars in the fold, the Nets will continue to keep the pressure on. They’ll be the clear favorites in each of their next six games, four of which will be at home. And they may have gotten significantly better over the break.

Following his buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons, word quickly spread that former multi-time All-Star Blake Griffin was Brooklyn-bound. On Monday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania confirmed via Twitter that a deal had been officially consummated.

Blake Griffin is wearing No. 2 with the Nets. The six-time All-Star will earn $1.2M for the remainder of the season with Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2021

Although Griffin had struggled with the Pistons this season, averaging a career-low 12.3 points and just 5.2 rebounds per game, a change of scenery and the chance to compete for a title could usher in a return to form for the former No. 1 overall pick. In particular, if he can improve upon his 31-percent efficacy from deep, it would likely make an already potent Nets offense even more devastating.

