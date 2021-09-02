Sixers Forward Seen Hooping With Adam Sandler, Other NBA Stars [WATCH]

It looks like Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is enjoying the waning days of summer and doing a good job keeping himself busy, and clear of any of the Ben Simmons drama.

Not only has Harris seemed to relish in the temporary absence of the daily grind of an NBA season, but he’s apparently doing his best to keep up with the top competition in basketball, while mixing it up with one of the biggest names in Hollywood from the last quarter-century.

Adam Sandler pulled up to hoop with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, + more. 🔥 (via @jaydoefilms, h/t @overtime) pic.twitter.com/H9HopMrMFZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 1, 2021

“Adam Sandler pulled up to hoop with Trae Young, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, Jordan Clarkson, + more,” Hoop Central tweeted, followed by a fire emoji.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

There’s a lot to keep up with in this 44-second clip, but aside from Harris, Sandler, Young, Gordon, and Clarkson, another familiar face to make a brief appearance is former Sixers great Boban Marjanović. At first thought, NBA fans may think that, amongst all of the other NBA stars, Marjanović may seem out of place, but of course, wherever Harris is, his best buddy Boban will follow.

Harris is among a handful of members of the 76ers that will be appearing in an upcoming Netflix movie of Sandler’s titled Hustle.

Harris Is One of 5 Sixers That Will Be in the Movie

Though Hustle is still in the filming stage and doesn’t have a release date yet, the general plot details have come out. The sports drama will star Sandler as an NBA agent who is trying to help a European basketball star make it to the Association.

According to the movie’s IMDb page, it will co-star Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall. The film’s full cast and crew currently lists other current and former NBA players Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Juancho Hernangomez, as well as LeBron James as a co-producer.

As reported by Ky Carlin over the weekend, Sandler appeared on The Dan Patrick Show recently and mentioned that other Sixers would be joining Harris on the big screen.

“Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and coach Doc Rivers will be in the film,” Carlin wrote.

Tobias Harris on the set of Adam Sandler’s new movie being filmed in South Philadelphia. 🎥 🍿 #HereTheyCome | u/danimal1 pic.twitter.com/PYXh7St217 — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) August 26, 2021

According to the movie’s Wikipedia page, Hernangomez, Smith, and former Sixers trade target Kyle Lowry joined the cast last October. Filming started in October 2020 in Philadelphia and has continued throughout production.

‘Hustle’ is Far From First Sandler Movie Involving Basketball

Since his Saturday Night Live days in the early 1990s, Sandler has churned out blockbuster after blockbuster, ranging from films like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore to more recent ones like Murder Mystery and the Grown Ups franchise. There are a wide range of opinions on Sandler, with his “man-child” persona wearing thin on some, while others find his comedies – and more recent dive into dramas – nearly always enjoyable.

The fact that he’s been nominated for a Golden Globe, three Grammys and four Primetime Emmy Awards, while also “winning” eight Razzies – six for Jack and Jill alone – proves that the 54-year-old has had some clunkers over the years, but also some true “gems”.

Anyone who’s followed Sandler’s career knows how big of a sports fan – specifically basketball – the actor is. As recently as 2019, Sandler was working with the likes of Basketball Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett in the critically-acclaimed Uncut Gems.

Uncut Gems was nominated for dozens of awards – the only Razzie being the “Razzie Redeemer award” – and took home three Independent Spirit awards and three crowns from the National Board of Review among others. We’ll see if the quintet of Sixers can help Sandler add to the mantle, whenever Hustle comes to Netflix.

READ NEXT: Sixers Star Joel Embiid Has Epic Ben Simmons Twitter Rampage