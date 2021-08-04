Sixers Hire Longtime Trainer of Team USA Superstar, 6x All-Star: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers announced a hiring Wednesday that is sure to stir up some more trade rumors surrounding one of the best players in the NBA, and no, it’s not Ben Simmons.

According to multiple reports, the Sixers have officially hired Phil Beckner as a coaching consultant. Unfamiliar with the name Phil Beckner? Perhaps Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard would be able to help with that one.

Beckner's official title with the Sixers is "Consultant to the Coaching Staff." He's already started working with some Sixers players in the team's training facility and will likely spend some time with the team in Las Vegas during Summer League. https://t.co/fgsRKmHPUm — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) August 4, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark ensured Sixers fans who are now possibly speculating/fantasizing of a possible trade for Dame that Beckner and Lillard are still in contact, to say the least.

And yes he is still the trainer for Damian Lillard 👍🏼 https://t.co/f9yg5f9oz3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 4, 2021

Beckner himself, posted this on Wednesday afternoon.

You want to know who’s going to MAKE IT at the NEXT LEVEL? A player’s MENTALITY will ultimately be the difference maker! It’s becoming way easier to make it to the NBA, but way harder to stay. Humility & Hunger.

Passion & Edge. @Dame_Lillard#BeBetter #BeDifferent pic.twitter.com/9NSXQEylwr — Phil Beckner (@PhilBeckner) August 4, 2021

While the move to bring in the consultant obviously won’t result in many minutes on the court for Beckner, it could perhaps open the door for a mammoth Simmons-Lillard blockbuster and completely change the Sixers’ roster.

Do Sixers, Blazers Early Offseason Moves Signal Any Kind of Trade?

It’s not exactly clear if the addition of Beckner necessarily means Lillard joining Joel Embiid and company is a sure bet. It’s also hard to gauge whether the moves that Philadelphia and Portland have already made in the early stages of the offseason signal any kind of hint as to if Lillard will be on the move.

So far, the additions for the Sixers via free agency, trade and the NBA draft have included incoming rookie guard Jaden Springer, rookie center Charles Bassey, rookie big man Filip Petrusev, two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, and stretch forward Georges Niang, while they’ve agreed to a new deal with former first-round selection Furkan Korkmaz as well. The team has only officially said goodbye to Dwight Howard and George Hill this week, but there have been plenty of rumors of Danny Green’s departure, and even some talk of Tobias Harris being on the move.

Early adds or re-ups for the Blazers have included Norman Powell, Cody Zeller, Tony Snell and Greg Brown III, while they’ve lost Carmelo Anthony, Zach Collins and Enes Kanter all in free agency already.

How Has Dame’s Game Been in Tokyo?

Most fans have become accustomed to seeing Lillard light it up from anywhere – really, anywhere – on any NBA court over the last nine seasons, but this summer has been a different story. “Dame Time” has taken his talents across the world to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer for the first time in his life, and he has his team on the doorstep of another gold medal.

Team USA will play Australia in the semifinals at 12:15 a.m. ET on Thursday. Through four games – all of them starts – Lillard has posted 17 points, 3.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest, while shooting 45.8/44.4/80.0 in 29.3 minutes per game.

READ NEXT: Sixers Free Agent Drawing Interest From Celtics, Lakers Among Others