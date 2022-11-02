Sixers Announce Official Decision on Young Defensive Stud

The Philadelphia 76ers got lucky with first-round pick Tyrese Maxey two drafts ago. The youngster is off to a white-hot start this season, averaging over 23 points per game on 45.3% from beyond the arc. He wasn’t selected until the late first round, but Maxey is already outplaying the ghosts of Philadelphia’s lottery past.

Philadelphia might also be hoping that last year’s late-first-round pick, Jaden Springer, could be part of the Sixers’ long-term future. Last season, Springer only played in two games for Philadelphia, instead spending most of his time in the G-League, working to boost his offense so that it matches his otherwise strong defensive skills. So far this year, Springer’s been on Philadelphia’s bench, appearing in two games through the young season.

On Tuesday, though, the Sixers announced that it had assigned Springer to the team’s G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats.

Jaden Springer has been assigned to the @blue_coats. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 1, 2022

Earlier in the summer, Springer was the subject of a proposed trade by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.

Sixers Trade Springer & Thybulle for Picks

At the end of August, Springer was packaged in a deal that included Matisse Thybulle in exchange for Cory Joseph of the Detroit Pistons and a slew of picks. The author of the proposed trade, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, noted the move depended on a few factors.

“It’s possible a minor move like this could be in the works,” Buckley mused in his proposal, “particularly if they don’t plan on paying Thybulle next summer and aren’t convinced the 19-year-old Springer can contribute to a title run.”

A deal involving Thybulle looks even more likely before the trade deadline, considering Thybulle is headed for restricted free agency next summer. In Springer, the Sixers have essentially the same problem that they do with Thybulle: excellent defensive chops but little else on the other end of the floor.

Nonetheless, Detroit makes for an excellent destination for a Thybulle or Springer. The Pistons are young, scrappy, and replete with scoring in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Saddiq Bey. What they could use more of is perimeter defense: the team ranks 15th in the league in three-point shots given up.

But it’s unclear whether Philadelphia is ready to give up on Springer just yet. At training camp, Springer earned rave reviews from coaches and teammates alike.

Rivers & Maxey Talk Up Springer

At camp, Doc Rivers sent some love Springer’s way, touting the former Tennessee Volunteer’s defense.

“Jaden Springer today, defensively, was absolutely wonderful. We got to figure out what position he is,” per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Springer’s teammate Tyrese Maxey echoed similar praise of Springer, encouraging him to continue to find his place in the roster and improve his game, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“He’s growing, man. I push him because I love him. He’s a year after me so I guess I’m a little big brother to him, but I’m proud of him. He’s shooting the ball well, too and that’s going unnoticed. What he’s doing on the defensive end, pressuring and getting through screens, (Spencer Rivers) calls him ‘unscreenable’. To be unscreenable in the NBA, that’s a good job.”

For now, Springer can use the time with the Blue Coats to keep polishing his offense in order to have a productive future in the League.