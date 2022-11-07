Sixers Change Stance on Young Defensive Stud

With the roster currently thinned out by injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers might be counting on a few unusual names to step up. With James Harden injured, the team called in De’Anthony Melton to start against the Knicks. With Joel Embiid under the weather, former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell was drafted into the starting center role.

But both Melton and Harrell are second-unit guys, no question. So their elevation into the starting lineup necessarily opens up some room down the bench for other names to step up.

Enter Jaden Springer.

Just last week, Springer was sent down to the Sixers’ G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. But now, with injury and illness sweeping the lineup, the Sixers have recalled Springer from the minors, re-enlisting him into the professional side. It’s a quick change of stance from Philadelphia and one that clearly acknowledges a tough lineup bind.

The call-up comes after an up-and-down stint with the Blue Coats.

Evaluating Springer’s Early Returns with Blue Coats

The Blue Coats played their first game of the G-League season last Friday, squaring off against the Greensboro Swarm in North Carolina. Springer was handed a starting spot but failed to make the most of the opportunity. In 23 minutes of action, Springer was limited to just seven points on 2-12 shooting from the field. He added five fouls and three turnovers to a lackluster opening night.

That’s the caveat with Springer: his defense is not in question. Offensively, however, he’s far, far, FAR away from a finished product. Or even a product worthy of keeping on the floor for extended periods of time. In that way, he’s somewhat like Matisse Thybulle, whose defensive instincts have earned him multiple All-Defensive nods, but his lack of anything on offense has essentially caused him to be frozen out of Philadelphia’s lineup.

But the following night, Springer was given another opportunity with the Blue Coats. He tallied 12 points on the evening, shooting over 50% from the floor. Even better, his defensive chops showed up: he notched three rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Springer is Still a Work in Progress

He’s certainly still a work in progress, something head coach Doc Rivers knows well. At training camp, Rivers sent some love Springer’s way, touting the former Tennessee Volunteer’s defense.

“Jaden Springer today, defensively, was absolutely wonderful. We got to figure out what position he is,” per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Springer’s teammate Tyrese Maxey echoed similar praise of Springer, encouraging him to continue to find his place in the roster and improve his game, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“He’s growing, man. I push him because I love him. He’s a year after me so I guess I’m a little big brother to him, but I’m proud of him. He’s shooting the ball well, too and that’s going unnoticed. What he’s doing on the defensive end, pressuring and getting through screens, (Spencer Rivers) calls him ‘unscreenable’. To be unscreenable in the NBA, that’s a good job.”

While it’s unlikely Springer will see any meaningful time during this stint, it could give him a great opportunity to learn from his more established NBA peers.