Sixers’ James Harden Sounds Off on Controversial Ejection: ‘Can’t Happen’

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden still isn’t sure why he was ejected in Thursday night’s Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden was thrown out of the fourth quarter of the April 20 game after hitting defender Royce O’Neal in the ground area. Harden appeared to swing his arm forward while attempting a drive, making contact with O’Neal who then fell to the floor. After officials reviewed the play, Harden was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and given an automatic ejection.

The play generated some controversy and prompted a strong reply from a confused Harden after the game.

James Harden Addresses Controversial Play

Speaking to reporters after the game, Harden said he did not believe the play even warranted a foul — let alone an ejection. He noted that he did not intend to hit O’Neal and never actually made contact with his groin.

“I didn’t even think it was a foul on me,” Harden said, via Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice on Twitter. “It wasn’t like a wind-up elbow, none of that. I didn’t hit him in the private area, none of that. That just can’t happen. Can’t happen.”

James Harden: “I didn’t even think it was a foul on me…that just, that can’t happen” pic.twitter.com/n08zXeSfvW — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 21, 2023

Harden added that he was never given an explanation from officials on why he was ejected.

The call also drew a strong reaction from Sixers big man Joel Embiid, who appeared incredulous at the announcement that Harden was being ejected.

Joel Embiid can’t believe James Harden got ejected when he kicked Claxton in the balls in the first quarter and only got a flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/7PrjX7OKSv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2023

“Look at Embiid, he is absolutely befuddled right now,” said commentator Reggie Miller during the TNT broadcast.

The game had been testy even before Harden’s ejection, with Embiid being given a flagrant foul 1 for a dust-up in the first quarter after Nets center Nic Claxton dunked on him and drew a foul. As Embiid was on the ground, Claxton stepped over him and Embiid kicked his leg upward, making contact with Claxton’s groin area.

Claxton was later ejected in the fourth quarter after taunting Embiid following a dunk.

Just a few minutes after Harden got ejected from the game, Nic Claxton got ejected for taunting Embiid after a dunk 🍿 What is going ON with the refs in tonight's game?pic.twitter.com/UTr6NuxzWf — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 21, 2023

With Harden in the locker room, the Sixers were able to rally in the fourth quarter. Trailing by five points with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Sixers ended the game on an 11-1 run to win 102-97. Guard Tyrese Maxey led the way with 25 points, hitting a number of key shots down the stretch to help give the Sixers a strong hold on the series. No team in NBA history has overcome a three-games-to-none deficit to win a series.

Referees Under Fire for James Harden’s Ejection

The ejection drew some immediate pushback, with many questioning why Harden was sent to the locker room on a play that appeared less egregious than Embiid’s contact in the first quarter.

“So they eject James Harden on an obvious make up call, for only giving Embiid a flagrant 1 earlier which is awful,” tweeted Sixers reporter Dave Early. “But Embiid has taken enough non-basketball fouls for 3 series too so…”

This got James Harden ejected. An absolute joke. pic.twitter.com/m8T4h61eil — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 21, 2023

Others said the contact did not appear to be intentional on Harden’s part, with some questioning whether it should have been a foul at all given O’Neal’s tight defense.

“James Harden just got ejected for running,” one fan tweeted. “Good job NBA”