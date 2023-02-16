After fighting through pain and lingering injuries, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid says he’s not sure if he’ll be up for playing in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Speaking to reporters after the team’s 118-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 15, Embiid said he has been focused on staying in the lineup until the break and even went against the advice of medical staff to push through.

“I’m not healthy,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks, or month. I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff. But I feel like I’ve reached the point where I need to follow the doctor’s advice. … Back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks, so we’ll see how the next few days go, and go from there.”

Joel Embiid Focused on Keeping Sixers in Contention

Embiid and other members of the Sixers initially expressed surprise that he wasn’t named an All-Star. Embiid told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth in January that he felt disrespected, but wanted to keep his focus on the season.

“I mean, I keep getting disrespected,” Embiid said. “And it’s cool. I’m just gonna try to keep helping my team win games. We’re going to try to get us the No. 1 seed and then in the playoffs, all I ask is no freak injuries. I think I’m due for a big run, and my team too. … I think we’ve got a chance, we’ve just gotta keep getting better.”

Embiid has battled more injuries since making that statement, dealing with left foot soreness that left him listed as questionable for several games. After Wednesday’s win over the Cavaliers, Embiid emphasized again that he just wants his team to keep winning and still unsure if he’ll play in the All-Star Game.

“Like I said, the focus is on winning, especially getting ready for the second half of the season and the playoffs,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “I’m focused on winning a championship. If that helps me get there healthy, then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m just going to see how it goes.”