Sixers’ Joel Embiid Trolled by Wizards Star in Game 1 Win [WATCH]

The biggest storylines from the Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference First Round Game One victory over the visiting Washington Wizards included Tobias Harris’ monster performance, some questionable officiating, and the brutal free throw numbers for Ben Simmons – despite his otherwise huge game.

What fans may have missed during the intensity of the close win was some serious mocking of Sixers’ MVP candidate Joel Embiid, courtesy of Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Despite ending the series-opening victory with 30 points and an overall masterful effort, Embiid’s day got off to a frustrating start. The big man picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and was therefore limited to less than six minutes of action in the frame.

Embiid scored just two points on 1-for-4 shooting in the stanza and had only nine points – and three fouls – at halftime.

Embiid Gets Last Laugh on Beal With Huge Second Half, Game 1 Win

While Beal went off for 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the third quarter alone, Embiid had a team-high 13 points in the frame and lived at the free throw line, making seven of his eight attempts. Embiid also tied with Simmons in the quarter for a game-best plus-minus of plus-nine, pitched in three assists and most importantly, didn’t pick up any fouls.

The Sixers were able to turn their one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead heading into the fourth. The Sixers’ best player was able to continue his second half roll through the fourth with eight points, two rebounds and one block, while after a torrid third, Beal made just one of his two shot attempts – including missing his only three-pointer – and had two crucial turnovers.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid really shut down the paint in the 4th quarter against Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/LmJ8QPKO6X — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 24, 2021

Game Two of the best-of-seven series is slated for a 7 p.m. start Wednesday and will be nationally-televised on NBATV.

Beal Calls Wells Fargo Center His ‘House’ During Loss

During Beal’s hot streak out of halftime when the Wizards still held the lead, he was apparently pretty fired up and was voicing his confidence to the Philly faithful.

Bradley Beal yelling to the crowd: “This is my house." — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) May 23, 2021

The celebratory phrase “this is my house” is nothing new and, despite not always being used in situations that make sense, both home and road players are plenty comfortable barking it to both their adoring fans and the opposing team’s boo birds. Unfortunately for Beal, not only did his team end up losing the game, but a deep dive into recent Sixers-Wizards history reveals that the Wells Fargo Center hasn’t been the site of much Washington success in recent years.

In fact, the last Wizards victory in the arena came over five years ago, when the then-John Wall-led team defeated the 9-59 Sixers on March 17, 2016 by a score of 99-94. That contest was among the final games of the Sam Hinkie era, and ironically for Washington, Beal was inactive for the contest.

