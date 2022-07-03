Sixers, Lakers Mentioned in Trade Talks for ‘Plummeting’ Kyrie Irving

Joel Embiid might want Kevin Durant playing next to him on the Philadelphia 76ers, but don’t count out Kyrie Irving from landing in the 215. There is once again smoke around the seven-time All-Star leaving the Brooklyn Nets.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Irving has three “suitors” on the trade market and could get moved over the next few weeks. He listed the Lakers, Sixers, and Mavericks as possible landing spots.

“Kyrie Irving is one guy who I think we gotta pay attention to,” Charania said. “He has several suitors involved when you talk about Lakers, Sixers, Mavericks. I would keep an eye on Kyrie Irving over the next couple weeks as well as a guy that is likely going to potentially get moved.”

Irving opted into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season and the expectation was that he’d fulfill his four-year commitment to the Brooklyn Nets. Yet noise remains that he could be sent packing in a trade after Durant splits town. It’s interesting to hear that the Sixers have interest, though.

Chemistry Issues with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey

Pairing Irving in the backcourt with James Harden (again) seems like a mistake. The two struggled to find chemistry together in Brooklyn despite their strong friendship. There were also rumblings that Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated put a strain on that relationship, although Harden has since denied any ill will toward Irving. Either way, the Sixers would have to get Harden’s blessing before executing a trade.

So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it's bed time. — Mark Deeks (@MarkDeeksNBA) July 3, 2022

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Sixers had Irving on the phone and were willing to guarantee him a three-year deal. He turned it down, via Smith who reported: “there was no way in hell he was interested in going to Philadelphia and rejoining James Harden or anything like that.”

"The value of Kyrie Irving in a trade has absolutely plummeted" – Windhorst on ESPN — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) June 30, 2022

Irving’s presence would take the ball out of Harden’s hands in Philly while significantly limiting Tyrese Maxey’s role. We’re assuming Maxey isn’t a part of the deal to acquire Irving, of course. And he probably wouldn’t be as Irving’s trade value appears to be at an all-time low. It’s perfectly reasonable to think a package of Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and a future first-rounder could get it done. For that price, Irving would be worth exploring.

Harden Negotiating Extension in The Hamptons

Get ready for financial fireworks in New York this 4th of July weekend. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Harden is meeting with Sixers’ brass in The Hamptons to negotiate a multi-year deal. Veteran reporter Marc Stein estimated Harden would take three years in the mid-$30 million range and crossing the $100 million threshold.

Free agent star James Harden is meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers today in the Hamptons to begin negotiating his new multiyear deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2022

Initial reports indicated that the 10-time All-Star was ready to take a discount to allow Philly to sign more rotational pieces. One of the players his salary bump impacted was P.J. Tucker who is joining the Sixers on a three-year, $33.2 million deal. Tucker was in The Hamptons with Harden and Sixers president Daryl Morey this weekend, per NBC Sports’ John Clark. Their agents were present at the meeting, too.