Sixers President Can’t Decide Which of These 2 Players He Loves More

When NBA fans look at the standings and see the Philadelphia 76ers perched atop the Eastern Conference with a 32-13 record, they may think that everything is all hunky-dory. Little do they know that there may be a serious controversy brewing on the team, and it looks to have been started by the president of the organization.

It all started with a seemingly innocent enough tweet from Sixers president Daryl Morey late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning at 12:57 a.m. The tweet came shortly after Philadelphia dispatched of the Golden State Warriors 108-98 on Tuesday night to kick off their current five-game road trip.

.@tobias31 is the most professional & consistent star player in the @NBA – gives us a chance to win every night & delivers in crunch time — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) March 24, 2021

The message that was “liked” over 13,000 times seemed appropriate, given the way Tobias Harris has played through the majority of this season and in particular, in Tuesday’s victory. In the win over the Warriors, Harris led the squad in minutes played with 36 and points scored at 25, while tying for the team-high in rebounds and assists with 13 and four respectively.

The 28-year-old forward showed his gratitude for Morey’s love by responding with the “folded hands” emoji. Morey tacked on “aka He’s an All-Star” in a subsequent tweet in the thread exactly 43 minutes later for good measure.

Morey Sends an Identical Tweet 2 Nights Later, With 1 Twist

On Thursday night, the Sixers took on the Los Angeles Lakers, who were minus LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injuries. Thanks in large part to a game-high 28 points from Danny Green and a near-triple-double out of Ben Simmons, the road team escaped with a 109-101 win.

It was a big night for Green, who not only paced all players in scoring and drilled eight 3-pointers, but also received his NBA championship ring alongside fellow former Laker Dwight Howard.

Following the win, Morey, again, took to social media to praise one of his players. The tweet however had a familiar ring to it.

.@DGreen_14 is the most professional & consistent star player in the @NBA – gives us a chance to win every night & delivers in crunch time — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) March 26, 2021

Delivered only 10 minutes shy of the 48-hour “anniversary” of the Harris tweet, there Morey was, saying the exact same thing about Green. The tweet has received nearly 11,000 “likes” thus far, but was not lost on Sixers fans, or Harris for that matter.

Harris Responds to Morey’s Insincere Praise Through Twitter

Interestingly, Green – who is also active on Twitter – responded to Morey’s Tweet with the identical three “folded hands” emoji. Furthermore, while Harris’ response to the team president came 47 minutes after the original message, Green was slacking off just slightly, as his emoji response was 57 minutes following Morey’s praise.

For what it’s worth, Harris seems to be quite alright in sharing the admiration of Morey with his teammate, as evidence by some of his latest tweets.

With the Sixers currently cruising towards the playoffs and looking like a top contender in the Eastern Conference, chances are that they can overcome this Twitter feud.

