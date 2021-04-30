Sixers Offering Fans a Piece of History to Benefit Local Youths

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have the most NBA championships or HOF-inducted players, but they remain one of the most storied clubs in the Association. Over the years, a number of generation-defining players and all-time moments have come courtesy of the red, white and blue crew.

Next month, Philly fans will have an opportunity to physically own some of the team’s incredible history. In doing so, their dollars will also go toward helping to provide for local youths in need.

It’s all part of the Sixers Youth Foundation’s latest effort to support children in the Delaware Valley, which was announced on Friday.

In 2020, the Foundation awarded in excess of $500,000 to its nonprofit partners in Philadelphia and Camden. Its work has reached nearly half of all children living in poverty between the ages of seven and 14 in Camden alone, a city where 30% of the population is under the age of 18.

However, the latest initiative will be of particular interest to longtime Sixers fans and sneakerheads.

Sixers Youth Foundation Auctioning Game-Worn Shoes

As announced via Sixers.com, the Foundation will be auctioning off Sixers game-worn sneakers beginning on Thursday, May 6 and concluding on Saturday, May 8. As ever, the proceeds from the auction — presented by Snipes — will go toward supporting local children.

The game-worn sneakers were actually chosen by the players themselves and will include a number of kicks from Sixers legends. Sneakers worn by Julius Erving and Allen Iverson will be up for grabs at the event.

So, too, will shoes from Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and assistant Sam Cassell, both of whom were All-Stars during their playing careers.

Current players whose sneakers will be auctioned off include Philly’s All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, as well as Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott.

All of the sneakers have been autographed and can be previewed here.

Josh and Marjorie Harris, co-founders of Harris Philanthropies, have pledged to match all the proceeds from the auction.

Harris on the Foundation’s Continuing Work

Marjorie Harris, who serves as chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation, commented on the work that the organization is doing in the release.

“We believe in using the power of basketball and the influence of the 76ers brand to inspire young people in the communities where our fans live, work and play. We are so fortunate to collaborate with players, coaches and staff who believe in our mission and who are as passionate about serving the city’s youth as we are,” she said.

“While this year has consistently reminded us of the resilience of our city, there is so much more we can do to help rebuild stronger together. Sixers Youth Foundation will continue to dedicate time, attention and resources to uplifting the community and supporting local nonprofits most in need.”

