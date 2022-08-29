Sixers Star Raises Eyebrows: ‘Really Fun to Be with Guys That Care About Winning’

The Philadelphia 76ers had a terrific offseason. They went out and nabbed Danuel House, Jr. and De’Anthony Melton to address their need for depth. In PJ Tucker, they signed a guy who should act as the team’s “enforcer.”

But in reality, the Sixers’ quest to remake the offense in Daryl Morey’s image began ahead of last season’s trade deadline. Because though Ben Simmons was heralded as a defensive ace or a jump-shot-less Magic Johnson, he was never described as a “winning player.”

While the jury is still out on whether James Harden fits that description — some of Harden’s prior teams did their best work without him on the court — at least he isn’t afraid to shoot.

Further, Harden’s taken accountability over his health and fitness heading into next season, evidenced by him throwing an entire cake overboard at his 33rd birthday party.

And the rest of the Sixers are taking notice of the difference between this season’s team and last year’s iteration.

Maxey: ‘Can’t Wait to Get Started’

Tyrese Maxey explained his enthusiasm for next season during a Philadelphia Phillies vs Cincinnati Reds game last week.

And while he didn’t name any names, one line, in particular, should have a certain Brooklyn basketballer’s ears ringing:

It’s really fun to be out there with guys that really care about winning and care about getting better. You know, James (Harden) coming to the team, he kind of fit right in; it was really amazing. And now we have guys like PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I just can’t wait to get started.

Guys that “care about winning” and “getting better.” Sound familiar?

Because for years, the Sixers practically begged Ben Simmons to improve his game by adding a jumper. And Philadelphia’s prayers were answered with a fat plate of nothing.

Why did James Harden throw his birthday cake like that? 😅🎂 (via _djbandz/IG) pic.twitter.com/h6pY3u89mU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2022

This time last year, Maxey was amidst the first summer of his NBA career. And he witnessed (read: suffered through) Simmons’ off-court antics and questionable love of basketball. This year, things are entirely different. With fresh blood and strong expectations, the Sixers look retooled for a title run.

Maxey: ‘I Put My All into This’

Speaking of passion for the game, Maxey made clear where his heart lies.

“I go out here every single day during the offseason,” Maxey said during the Phillies game, “and during the normal season and work extremely hard to be the best I can possibly be. Once the ball stops bouncing and I have to move on and do something else and have to retire, I don’t want to have any ‘what-if’s. I want to be able to say, ‘I put my all into this’.”

The dichotomy between Maxey and Simmons is obvious.

One’s love of the game is in doubt; the other smiles wide every time he steps on the court.

One shies away from the big shot; the other wants the ball in his hands, using every chance as a learning opportunity.

Sixers fans remember when the front office “chose” Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris over Jimmy Butler. While no one can match Butler’s engine and relentlessness, the team has clearly shown it learned from that decision.