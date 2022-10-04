Sixers to Use Star as a ‘Scoring Magic Johnson,’ per Doc Rivers

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for James Harden last season, he was thought to be an ideal running mate for Sixers big man Joel Embiid.

After all, Harden excels at the pick-and-roll, as does Embiid (even if he may not want to admit it). Further, Harden’s 10.5 assists over the last two seasons made him an ideal replacement for Ben Simmons, Philadelphia’s former playmaker extraordinaire.

But while the assists are nice, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers doesn’t want his superstar to settle into any passive “facilitator” role. He opened up about how the team plans to use Harden this season on ESPN’s NBA Today on October 4. And in doing so, Rivers invoked a basketball legend to analogize Harden’s expected role.

“I think we’ve talked so much about him being a facilitator … but I need him to be James Harden too,” Rivers said. “If I had to combine, I would say a scoring Magic Johnson, I don’t know … but that’s what I want him to be.

“I want him to be a James Harden, but in that, I want him to also be the facilitator of this basketball team too. So in a lot of ways, his role is growing bigger for our team, and I just want him to keep thinking, ‘Do both.'”

Earlier in training camp, Rivers was spotted discussing Harden’s expected role this season.

Rivers: ‘Ain’t a Democracy’

While the Sixers looked revamped with serious depth additions in Montrezl Harrell, De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House, Rivers knows that come playoff time, the stars will carry the day. So in a discussion after a practice last week, Rivers went out of his way to explain the team’s pecking order to Harden.

Rivers: [W]e’ve got to establish [Joel Embiid] and you. It’s a pecking order. Harden: Yeah. Rivers: This ain’t a democracy. Harden: Facts. Rivers: It ain’t a democracy. Harden: I know what’s going on. Rivers: Well, you’ve been the president. Harden: I know what’s going on. But I ain’t the president no more, which I’m fine with that. I just know, I know, like, when I start, like — if I’m not, if I don’t have the ball in my hands. (I’m) not even saying it like that, though — I just know how, like, valuable I am. It’s not even about scoring, but just the pressure that I put on defenses to where I can draw two to three people, and get Tyrese a few shots, even get, even get, Joel eight points a game where he isn’t having to do all that (shimmies as if he’s Embiid in the post).

Ultimately, few two-player options compare to the one-two punch that Embiid and Harden provide. Both are legitimate weapons and top options. But can Harden truly play like his vintage self and channel the Los Angeles Lakers superstar?

Can Harden Channel Magic Johnson?

Let’s start with the obvious: Harden’s playmaking isn’t quite on Johnson’s level. After all, we’re talking about perhaps the best playmaker in the history of basketball in Magic Johnson. But Harden’s 10.5 assists over the last two seasons are no joke.

But in terms of scoring, Harden does have the advantage over the Lakers legend. Throughout his career, Harden’s 25.9 points per 36 minutes are higher than Johnson’s 19.2. With Philadelphia last season, Harden averaged 21 points through (coincidentally) 21 points per game.

While it would be excellent for Harden to rediscover his vintage scoring form, the Sixers would truly benefit simply from more consistent play. Harden tended to disappear during key moments for Philadelphia, like during the Miami Heat series in the Eastern Conference Second Round. If Harden can put together a full, consistent, and steady season, it would go a long way towards the Sixers being able to truly count on him during the playoffs.