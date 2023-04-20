Sixers Starter Defends Himself Over Question About His Effort

Tobias Harris doesn’t believe he’s playing any differently in the Philadelphia 76ers playoff run than he did during the regular season — and didn’t seem to take too kindly at the implication that he might be.

The veteran forward saw a major uptick in production through the first two games of the NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while connecting on 60.7% of his shots from the field and 66.7% of his three-pointers. But when asked by a reporter on April 20 whether he was putting out a more aggressive effort on the court, Harris pushed back.

“I’m always locked in,” Harris said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Let’s not get it twisted. Anytime I step on a basketball court, I’m always locked in.”

Tobias Harris Speaks Out

The Sixers forward has been a big part of the team’s hot start to the playoffs, winning both games at home to take a 2-0 lead as the series shifted to Brooklyn on Thursday. But Harris said he’s not doing anything differently than the regular season other than taking advantage of the opportunities the Nets are giving him.

Harris added that he would continue to do whatever the team needed of him.

“More opportunities that does lead to being assertive and being aggressive,” Harris said. “For my game … whatever’s asked of me, any time there’s opportunities for me take advantage, I’m going to look to do that. That’s always been my approach throughout my career.”

As John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted, Harris credited Brooklyn’s defensive approach for his postseason breakout. He noted that the Nets have put their focus on stopping big man Joel Embiid, which has given him more opportunities to score.

“The way they were double-teaming Joel, Just for him to be able to be patient. He’s doing a great job of allowing his teammates to flourish out there on the floor and that’s bringing us a lot of energy.” -Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/ybJFSXi1EI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 20, 2023

Harris said his confidence has been growing as he makes more of these open shots.

“I put work in with shooting,” Harris said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m confident and letting it fly. And my biggest thing is always figuring out how as a whole group we can create more attempts, especially from the three-point line. … Not just for me, but for the whole group.”

Tobias Harris Picking Up the Slack

Harris’ performance through the first three games of the series helped to offset a cold start for teammate James Harden, who struggled through the first two games before being ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

Harden had a strong shooting touch from deep through the first two games — connecting on 42.9% of his 3-pointers — but struggled at the rim. Before Thursday’s Game 3, Rivers said the team’s poor spacing was partly to blame, preventing Harden from finishing his drives.

“He’s just gotta finish. It’s not like he can’t get there. He’s getting to the rim and I’m not worried about James making layups…” Doc Rivers and co. comment on James Harden’s struggles to begin this series #Sixers https://t.co/aqQRMstyiS via @SixersWire — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 19, 2023

“Just continue to create space,” Rivers told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We showed it on film, our spacing was terrible the entire first half. So even if James did get in the paint, two of our guys were standing. In basketball, you get to the paint, it’s OK if two defensive players are there, but two of your guys shouldn’t be there as well because that makes it easier for them to help.”