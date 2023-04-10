Spencer Dinwiddie Sends Message on Joel Embiid Ahead of Sixers-Nets Series

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will face off in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Sixers won that series 4-1, and among the current players who played on the Nets and Sixers in that series were Spencer Dinwiddie and Joel Embiid, respectively.

While talking with Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Dinwiddie talked about the potential of the Nets and Sixers forming a rivalry while referencing a particular incident that happened during their last series between Embiid and former Nets center Jarrett Allen.

“Definitely,” Dinwiddie said. “I think we need a little more long-standing success as a rivalry to call Philly a true rival, but we have had some iconic meetings when I was there. They had a little beef; Nic [Claxton] and Embiid got into it, and Embiid had elbowed Jarrett, stuff like that. I’d say it’s too early.”

The incident that Dinwiddie is referring to occurred in Game 2 of the first round between the two teams when Embiid elbowed Allen in the mouth, leading to not only an offensive foul but a Flagrant 1 being assessed to Embiid.

Dinwiddie also referenced another incident where Embiid got into a heated argument with Nicolas Claxton, where the two bickered to the point where a double technical was called on them.

Joel Embiid Gives His Side of Nicolas Claxton Debacle

After the Sixers beat the Nets on January 25 – the game in which Embiid and Claxton clashed – Embiid explained to reporters his side of the story on what happened.

“He said something he shouldn’t have,” Embiid said during his postgame press conference, per Fanatics View’s YouTube channel. “That’s why when I walked up to his face, I told him to say it to my face again. That’s why he looked away and he didn’t say it again. He knows why. There are not a lot of times when I get in those situations. I’m not going to allow any sort of disrespect. That’s why he couldn’t say it to my face again.”

Embiid will get another shot at Claxton when the two square off in Game 1 on April 15, per NBA Communications’ Twitter account.

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates. More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/sBcjzZVLKq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

Nicolas Claxton’s Side of the Story

During his postgame press conference on that same night, Claxton said that Embiid was upset over a no-call from a previous play, which is how things escalated from there.

“Let me see. I blocked his shot. I think he was upset there was no foul call. I said something to him. He told me to repeat it, I repeated it and he walked up on me,” Claxton said, per YES Network’s YouTube channel. “I don’t know how I got a tech when I say one thing and I’m just sitting there standing. He walks up on me, I get a tech, but I take it so it’s a double tech. It’s just competition. Just having some fun. So that’s how it really is.”

The play Claxton was likely referencing was a shot he blocked from Embiid less than a minute earlier before the two got into it.