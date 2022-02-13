Warriors’ Steph Curry Discusses ‘Crossfire’ After Sixers-Nets Trade

Seth Curry had turned into a fan favorite during his two short seasons in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. He was a lights-out shooter who put up career highs in 102 games. Now he’s a Brooklyn Net.

The Sixers included the 31-year-old in the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. He is waiting to make his Nets debut after being listed as questionable on Saturday night. That didn’t stop his older brother, Stephen Curry, from chiming in on the blockbuster trade. He called it a “big splash” and sees it as a “win-win” for Seth.

“I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that,” Steph said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Because he loved it there, loved playing there and they were playing well. But obviously, you’ve got to make that move. Win-win for him. Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new [uniform].”

Seth’s departure was a necessary evil after Brooklyn pushed for him in the deal. He’ll be missed as a guy who can go “shot-for-shot with pretty much anyone,” per The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney. The younger Curry outplayed expectations in Philly while helping to space the floor in Simmons’ absence.

Thank you Seth, Andre & Ben. pic.twitter.com/TKB79GPGCp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 11, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Joel Embiid Reacts to Harden-Simmons Trade

Joel Embiid caused a stir immediately following the Harden trade when he posted a viral photo throwing shade at Simmons. It was very much an intentional diss, no doubt about it. But the 7-footer downplayed there was any ill will behind it after Friday’s game, with a smirk on his face.

Embiid on the resolution to the Simmons saga: “I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions on that subject” Says he wishes everybody that has moved on the best — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 12, 2022

“I just tweeted a random person,” Embiid said. “I just saw the picture on the internet and I thought he was well-dressed. He had a nice suit on, good looking, you know, he had some swag. So I just thought it was a good picture.”

"I'm happy I'm not going to be answering any more questions about that subject…the whole year it was pretty annoying with the whole situation" – Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons being traded away from Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/tzVsqS6RLn — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 12, 2022

Good one. A more serious-sounding Embiid sought to diffuse the Simmons’ situation by wishing everyone the best. He’s focused on winning a championship and “happy” to be done talking about what might happen.

“I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions about that subject,” Embiid said. “The whole year, it was pretty annoying with the whole situation, but I’m glad that everybody has moved on.”

Harden Expected to Make Sixers Debut Next Week

Harden passed a physical and the trade became official on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. When will “The Beard” make his Sixers’ debut? There is no definitive date, but all signs are pointing to Tuesday, February 15 versus Boston. Remember, the 10-time All-Star had been dealing with left hamstring tightness in Brooklyn.

Harden debuting at a Sixers-Celtics game should be electric. It’s a home game at Wells Fargo Center in what should be a raucous environment against a fierce Eastern Conference rival.

“I can’t wait. It’s gonna be great,” guard Tyrese Maxey said of Harden’s arrival. “It’s a great group of guys, and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Paul Millsap is also headed to Philly and set to hit the court next week. The Sixers will finally have a complete squad, one that the organization believes can compete for a championship.