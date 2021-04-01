Struggling Sixers Look to Regain Top Spot in East

When Philadelphia 76ers fans woke up Thursday morning and glanced at the NBA standings, they may have thought somebody was playing an April Fools’ Day prank on them.

For the first time since January 19, the Sixers don’t hold at least a share of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. By virtue of the Brooklyn Nets’ victory over the Houston Rockets and the lack of a scheduled contest for Philly on Wednesday, Brooklyn now owns the top spot in the east with a 33-15 record.

The way thinks look could be temporary though, as the Sixers take on the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, while the Nets host an overachieving Charlotte Hornets squad on the second night of a back-to-back. With a 32-15 mark, Philadelphia has a real shot at leapfrogging Brooklyn back into the driver’s seat with a win and Nets’ loss, but Cleveland has been an issue for Doc Rivers and company lately, plus the team is still without star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been ruled out for the game against Cleveland, but could be back for Saturday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sixers Roster Looked Different Last Time They Were in Second Place

Things for the Sixers – and the entire United States of America – looked a lot different the last time that Philly didn’t at least have a share of the number one seed. January 19 was one day before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were inaugurated, and at the end of action that night in the Association, atop the Eastern Conference was one of the league’s bigger disappointments to this point, the Boston Celtics at 8-4.

The Sixers weren’t far behind, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for second place in the conference at 9-5. In those 72 days since though, their player personnel has seen plenty of comings and goings.

The biggest presence in the Philly win over the Celtics on January 20 to catapult them into first was the currently absent-Embiid. The center was putting the league on notice of his MVP candidacy at the time, dropping a game-high 42 points and 10 rebounds.

While all members of the nine-man rotation that game still remain in the organization, three of the seven on the roster who didn’t suit up are gone. In fact, Tony Bradley, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier were all sent packing in a blockbuster move during the March 25 trade deadline, which landed the Sixers George Hill.

Why Sixers Could Definitely Still Finish as Top Seed in Eastern Conference

If the Sixers happen to lose and the Nets happen to win Thursday night, panic could ensue across the city of Philadelphia. It may be a bit premature to sound the alarm even if tonight ends in a double-whammy though.

The team still has 27 games to go in the regular season, which is both plenty of time to regain and hold onto possession of first place in the east. Another reason for optimism is the lack of elite competition in the conference.

It looks like a good bet that the Sixers could be battling it out with the Nets the rest of the season for the top spot, and the Bucks likely aren’t going anywhere, but are any other teams a serious threat? Despite big moves at the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls are still buried eight games under .500, have lost five in a row, and are slotted in the 10th spot currently.

The Hornets and New York Knicks will likely make the playoffs, but are still just 24-22 and 24-24 respectively, while the Celtics are crumbling at 23-25.

While the Nets are not only a threat to win the east, but the NBA title as well, they are quickly getting banged up, with their entire big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving suffering the injury bug. Meanwhile, if things go as planned for Rivers and the Sixers, Embiid could be back within days, and other reinforcements like Hill could soon be joining for the final push.

