Sixers Warned of ‘Unexpected’ Roster Problem

The Philadelphia 76ers have been so close to a deep playoff run that it’s been tantalizing. But rather than multiple appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Sixers have been doomed to purgatorial endings in the second round of the playoffs.

One of the key reasons why Philadelphia has failed to get over the second-round hump is poor injury luck. Last season, the Sixers looked primed to glide into the Eastern Conference Finals before Joel Embiid went down with a facial fracture at the end of the Raptors series.

By the time Embiid returned to the following series against the Heat, it was too late. All of Philadelphia’s momentum evaporated and the Heat seized on their weakened opponent.

Fortunately, the Sixers enter 2021 with a deeper bench to keep starters like Embiid healthy. But that doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t have a backup plan when “the unexpected hits,” according to one insider.

The 76ers Are in a Good Place ‘for Now’

On September 25, the Sixers team at NBC Philadelphia compiled a list of “pre-camp storylines” facing the Sixers. And while injuries were still paramount to the list of unforeseen roster woes, another key concern is how the Sixers respond to adversity.

“Sounds solid, in large part because the Sixers didn’t do the basketball equivalent of an NHL team stockpiling scrappy fourth-line centers. Tucker, House, Harrell and Melton aren’t just “tough guys.” The Sixers (and all teams) will have frustrating stretches and bad breaks, though. Let’s see how they deal with those moments this season,” wrote the team at NBC Philadelphia.

Resiliency is a hard commodity to come by at times in Philadelphia. Not only did Embiid’s injury equate to a death sentence on Philadelphia’s season last year, but so too was the way the Sixers responded to it.

Rather than come out swinging, Philadelphia looked hapless in its first two games against Miami. The Sixers’ second star, James Harden, disappeared for stretches when the team needed him most.

Ultimately, injuries are completely out of the Sixers’ hands. But the way the team responds to those injuries is not. Will Philadelphia fight through the adversity or sink like a lead balloon?

Fortunately, the Sixers enter 2021-22 with a clean bill of health.

Morey Opens Up About Harden’s Injury

Sixers boss Daryl Morey sat down with John Clark earlier this month to give fans a preview of next season and recap what went into the summer spending spree. And Morey also touched on Harden’s hamstring, a lingering problem that limited him last season.

“[Harden’s] been one of the most durable guys in NBA history prior to the hamstring issue. I know he’s worked hard to get it to a great place; it’s in a great place right now,” Morey said.

It remains to be seen whether Harden’s hamstring was the true cause of his lack of steady production. It’s the best case for Philadelphia: if Harden was only limited by injury, he should find his old form. But if the real culprit is Father Time, the Sixers might be playing a losing game trying to squeeze performances from Harden that simply aren’t there anymore.