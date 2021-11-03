Sixers Star Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Multiple Games: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have needed a little something extra from their players with Ben Simmons continuing to sit out. And, for the most part, they have responded in kind, propelling Doc Rivers’ squad to a 5-2 record in the early season.

As good as multiple Sixers have been, though, one could argue that Tobias Harris has been leading the charge. Through seven games, he is putting up 19.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while posting an effective field goal percentage of 58.5.

All of those numbers are on pace to be the best of his Sixers tenure. Unfortunately, the team figures to be without that production for the next several games. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Harris just tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he could miss at least the next 10 days while in quarantine.

The 29-year-old has seemingly defied the odds by getting sick. In addition to being vaccinated, he was also taking “all the proper precautions,” according to Pompey.

COVID-19 tests are only required of vaccinated players if they’re symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Per the Inquirer report, Harris was both and had been experiencing “fatigue and congestion.”

It was an unlucky turn for Harris, but the timing of his infection is also bad for the Sixers. Philly will play three games in four nights beginning on Wednesday, two of which will come against the East-leading Chicago Bulls (6-1). What’s more, Harris and Simmons won’t be the only key players missing time.

Danny Green has already been ruled out for the first bout with the Bulls due to left hamstring tightness. When he wanted out of the Sixers’ 113-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, it had a distinct red-flag feeling for Rivers.

“Danny never wants to come out,” he said after the game. “So, I would say I’m a little concerned with that.”

Doc Shares a Spectrum Memory

The Sixers were the winners of basketball Twitter earlier this week following the reveal of their new City Edition uniforms. The kits hearken back to the golden age of Sixers basketball at the old Spectrum and they’ll make their debut on Nov. 3 against the Bulls.

Rivers was asked if he had any fond memories of playing in the Spectrum and had this to say:

I loved it … It wasn’t my first start, but it was one of my first starts and, for whatever reason — I still question [Hawks coach] Mike Fratello — I think I guarded Dr. J in the first quarter of that game, which didn’t go well for me. It went very well for him. Because I think we were trying to keep Dominique [Wilkins] out of foul trouble, so I was the sacrificial lamb.

On Nov. 30, 1983, in just his seventh career start, Rivers’ Hawks were defeated by the Sixers at the Spectrum, 122-110. Erving put up 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the game and attempted seven free throws.

