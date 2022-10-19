Doc Rivers Calls Out Sixers Starter After Celtics Loss

There were long stretches during the season opener when it appeared Tobias Harris was the only one earning a paycheck. He scored the first bucket of the game, then drilled a 27-footer to give the Sixers their first lead.

Harris had 8 points and 2 boards in the first quarter, switching hard on defense between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He had a quiet second half but not for lack of effort. Harris maxed out on energy, giving everything he had in whatever role the Sixers needed him.

Last night was a tale of two-halves for Tobias Harris. 2/6 in the second half with both buckets essentially in garbage time. In the first half however, Harris went 5/8 totaling 14 points. If he can replicate that with any consistency, Harris could be looking at a solid season. — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@zciavo) October 19, 2022

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers praised his spirit. Harris finished with 18 points (7-of-14 from the field, 3-of-6 from deep). And flashed more of his trademark defense.

“Tobias was huge. He was great all night. He played the right way all night,” Rivers told reporters. “He has given himself completely to the team. Like his spirit, we need 15 of those. Because if we can have that with everybody, then that team we were talking about being all bought in, then you have that. But he’s been great, it’s tough, you go from the second option to the third option at times to the fourth, that’s not easy.

“It’s easy on everybody on the outside to say do that, that’s hard to do, it really is. And yet he’s doing it because he wants us to win. And so I give him all the credit in the world. And on defense, too. He’s playing hard, he’s palying right, he could be the first guy to complain and he’s doing it.”

"He has given himself completely to the team." -Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris' spirit and the sacrifices he's made for the team. Harris (@tobias31) last night: 18 PTS / 7-14 fg / 3-6 3fg pic.twitter.com/hIxykZSGYK — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 19, 2022

Paul Reed vs. Montrezl Harrell Debate Begins

Montrezl Harrell was the first big off the bench and got 11 minutes behind Joel Embiid. He was the clear-cut backup center in the opener, not Paul Reed. He picked up three fouls in 11 minutes, totaling 2 points and 0 rebounds. Reed – a fan-favorite who logged a ton of preseason minutes – saw no burn against the Celtics.

“I thought Montrezl earned it,” said Rivers, via Sixers Wire. “I thought Trez played well in the preseason. We liked the matchup tonight because they go small and Trez usually has a great effect. Trez has to play better.”

He did add that Harrell needs to be better — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 19, 2022

Sixers Prepare for Milwaukee Bucks

The Sixers took their lumps in a 126-117 loss versus Boston. It wasn’t the start anybody wanted, but there are positives to take away from it. James Harden poured in 35 points in a vintage performance, while Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds. One major issue was the bench as the Celtics outscored them 34-11.

Now Philadelphia turns its attention to the Milwaukee Bucks for Thursday night’s home opener. The Bucks took 2 out of 3 from the Sixers last season, but every contest was close: 4.7 average margin of victory. Bucks forward Bobby Portis knows it won’t be easy to win at Wells Fargo Center. It never is. The road game will double as the season opener for Milwaukee.

“It’s always tough playing in Philly. The crowd is always crazy,” Portis said, via CBS Sports. “They’re gonna be on you. They’re gonna heckle you. They’re gonna do this, that and the third.”