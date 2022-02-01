Tobias Harris Says Sixers Refused to Let Grizzlies ‘Punk’ Them

It was ugly when Memphis and Philadelphia met back in December. No Joel Embiid and no Seth Curry spelled a 35-point blowout win for the Grizzlies. After that embarrassing game, Sixers players talked honestly about getting bullied and vowed to get tougher.

So everyone expected the worst on Monday night in the rematch. Embiid was out again. No chance, right? Wrong. Tobias Harris and the guys had a heart-to-heart during shootaround and challenged themselves to meet Memphis’ physicality this time around. Message sent. Message delivered.

“We wanted this one,” Harris said after the Sixers’ 122-119 win. “They’ve kind of aligned themselves with physicality and defense, being tough — and we really wanted to see where we matched up with that.

“We went out there and we tried to match their physicality because they’re a team … they like to punk teams and they have punked a lot of teams in this league. And we weren’t going to let that happen tonight.”

It wasn’t easy. The game featured 20 lead changes and 14 ties. The Sixers squandered a 17-point lead in the first half, but no one panicked. Everyone contributed.

Seth Curry couldn’t buy a bucket while shooting 4-of-15, then put up nine points in the fourth quarter. Danny Green looked rusty while playing on a minutes restriction, then hit a crucial three-pointer with 1:30 left in overtime. Isaiah Joe scored 10 off the bench. Matisse Thybulle locked all windows and doors down the stretch. Meanwhile, Harris (31 points) and Tyrese Maxey (33 points) paced the offense.

“You just stay composed. That was a big thing,” Harris said. “Especially throughout this stretch, a lot of emotions, from everybody because we’re all competitors and we all want to win. It’s just being level, all throughout the game, no matter what is going on. Let the last play go and being able to get right back.”

whattttt a finish in Philly! 76ers hold Morant at the death, unbelievably high IQ save by Matisse Thybulle, to Tyrese Maxey for his season-high and the nail. all hail!! pic.twitter.com/23nLNiXGWz — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 1, 2022

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Harris Shouts Out Energetic Sixers Fans

There has been a lot of give-and-take between Harris and Sixers fans this year. The Philly faithful have booed him on the court and called him out on Twitter, especially during a frigid shooting slump. The $180 million man wasn’t pulling his weight.

Tyrese Maxey on Tobias Harris fighting off criticism. Scored 31 vs. Memphis: “When you're struggling you lean on your brothers. When you're down you lean on us, and I think he did that, and we really appreciate him stepping up and he did his job." #Sixers — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) February 1, 2022

Not anymore. Harris is averaging 23.1 points since January 19 while shooting 56% from the field.

“Just going out there and controlling everything that I can control,” Harris said of the turnaround. “And that’s encouraging everyone else on the floor, getting outside of myself, and being a great teammate all around. I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and the success I’ve had in these games. Going out and enjoying the game and having fun and doing whatever I can to put my imprint on winning.”

The Sixers are 6-1 during Harris’ hot streak, a winning stretch fueled by the hometown crowd.

“Our crowd was excited and they brought a lot of energy all throughout,” Harris said after beating Memphis. “A lot of emotion as well because they want to win as much as us but it was important that we got that victory.”

Sixers Recall Four Players From G League

The Sixers recalled four players from the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League: Charles Bassey, Myles Powell, Paul Reed, Charlie Brown Jr. The move was announced prior to tip-off against Memphis on Monday night.

Sixers Roster Roundup: -Joel Embiid (rest) and Shake Milton (back) will be OUT tonight

-Furkan Korkmaz (knee) is questionable

-Seth Curry (back) is probable

-Charles Bassey, Paul Reed, Charlie Brown Jr, and Myles Powell will be available after being recalled from the Blue Coats — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) January 31, 2022

Brown was inserted for 10 seconds and didn’t record a stat. Bassey served as the backup center behind Andre Drummond with Joel Embiid out. He had two points, four rebounds, two blocks in nine minutes. Neither Powell nor Reed saw action.