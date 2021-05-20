Sixers Star Selling Swanky Orlando Pad After Settling In With Philly

It may have taken Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris a hot minute to really look and feel at home, but there’s no doubting that he’s in his element now.

Although Harris was snubbed from the All-Star Game (once again) earlier this season, the Sixers are entering the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the East and he unquestionably played a massive part in making it happen.

The 28-year-old put up 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest in 2020-21 while logging an effective field goal percentage of 55.6. Meanwhile, his per-minute numbers were largely as good as they have ever been.

So, with Harris finally benefiting from that proverbial home cooking, it seems apropos that he just put one of his actual former homes on the market.

Harris Selling Swanky Orlando Penthouse

As reported by Realtor.com’s Claudine Zap, Harris has put his top-floor condo in Orlando, Florida on the market. However, prospective buyers will have to shell out some major cash to scoop up the hot spot — the 10-year pro has an asking price of $2.5 million for the abode.

The luxurious space boasts 4,800 square feet, and includes four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a wraparound balcony offering impressive views of the city.

Per Zap, the deluxe pad has an open-concept floor plan, is furnished and was “designed for entertaining.”

According to the listing, downtown penthouses in the coveted building, known as The Sanctuary, “rarely come on the market.” The 18-floor high-rise offers a full-time concierge and security, a parking garage, and additional perks, i.e. a fitness center, heated pool and cabanas.

The listing further espoused the unit’s “views, space, convenience and luxury living.”

Harris purchased the home in 2015 while playing for the Orlando Magic. He opted to hang onto it as a rental property following his move to the Detroit Pistons.

Harris’ Homeward Journey

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons may be the Sixers expected to lead their team to the promised land, but Harris’ ability to play at or near All-Star level continues to be a crucial part of Philly’s winning formula.

It’s a curious turn of events considering some of the struggles he has faced since making the move to the City of Brotherly Love in 2019.

“These are the same fans that probably would have escorted me out of my house last year,” he mused about the Philly faithful in March. He wasn’t wrong, either. During the Sixers’ embarrassing first-round fail at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Harris made just 38.3% of his shots and 13.3% from distance.

A lot went wrong for the Sixers in that series, but in many ways, Harris had been the poster child for the shortfall.

It was far from his first setback in the red, white and blue, though. In the immediate aftermath of the deal that sent him to the Sixers, he looked to be an awkward fit in a core that also included Jimmy Butler at the time.

Nevertheless, the club inked him to a massive deal in free agency that summer, officially making Philly his new home. While Harris’ elite offensive skillset had warranted the massive payday, there were definitely some skeptics in Sixers Nation where his $180-million price tag was concerned.

Fast-forward to this season and, perhaps for the first time, it has become clear that he truly is home.

