Sixers Twitter Fuels New Speculation About Tobias Harris Trade

All the talk this year has been when and if the Philadelphia 76ers will trade Ben Simmons. The disgruntled and mentally ill point guard remains in a stalemate with the Sixers’ organization. Yawn.

Now another player has started drawing question marks within the Philly fan base: Tobias Harris. The team’s second-leading scorer has missed nine games in 2021 while battling through a number of tough injuries, including COVID-19. Harris is a warrior, make no mistake about that. However, the absurd $180 million contract attached to him has prompted new trade rumors.

The #sixers aren’t getting enough from Tobias Harris this season. With Simmons out, the team needs him to step up and he hasn’t. — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) December 2, 2021

Harris’ number is almost an exact match to Damian Lillard’s $176 million contract. And some Twitter users would be on board with unloading Harris for a lesser Portland player like CJ McCollum ($100 million, via Spotrac) and a package of Trail Blazers youngsters (see: Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, CJ Elleby, plus future draft picks) in a potential blockbuster. The Sixers would keep Simmons in that scenario and surround him with another lights-out shooter.

Side Note but Tobias Harris would make such a perfect Trail Blazer Could totally picture him averaging low-end all-star numbers on a borderline playoff team as it is debated how good he actually is pic.twitter.com/Ihj2kCmu2Z — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) December 7, 2021

There’s no question Harris deserves slack considering all he has to overcome so far this season. He’s dealt with COVID-19, plus the regular flu and a bad hip. He’s still averaging 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field. If he was the third star on the Sixers that might be good enough. Problem is, Harris has failed in clutch moments, and (injuries or not) they need more out of him.

Has Doc Rivers had enough of Tobias Harris? Watch his reaction. (via @THOMASHtheAMISH) pic.twitter.com/0NrzBO7bqG — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 7, 2021

Tobias Harris really needs to fire 3s when he has looks as open as this. You can see Doc's frustration on the sideline when Harris dribbles inside for a contested pull-up 2. I'm not really expecting this to change at this point, but it would help Harris a lot. pic.twitter.com/uPNSkWwoC3 — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) November 30, 2021

Searching for Trade Clues on Instagram

Social media was abuzz this week when Harris turned the comments off his Instagram. The 29-year-old forward shared a post-game picture of himself with the caption: “Do not compare your experience with anybody else’s. Your experience, one might even say a path, is only yours, unique to you.”

Tobias Harris new instagram post…the comments are turned off. pic.twitter.com/kHDTKW9tQV — J🐐 (@SixersJustin) December 7, 2021

It’s commonplace for Harris to post motivational pictures like that, but turning off the comments had people talking. Trade speculation escalated when Sixers team reporter Lauren Rosen posted a “Tobias Harris Appreciation Post” to her Instagram. None of this is out of the ordinary, yet the timing had Sixers fans in a frenzy. Is Harris on the trading block? Did he play his final game the other night? Probably not.

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) on his teammates following last night's W: "We all genuinely care for the next guy… It’s a great group of guys. Everybody gets along. We genuinely want to win for each other." pic.twitter.com/QnQXzovz5u — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 7, 2021

Sixers Prepare for Hornets Rematch

Meanwhile, the Sixers are getting ready for their road rematch with the Charlotte Hornets. Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid are both off the injury report and considered good to go. Tyrese Maxey remains questionable after sitting out the first contest between these two teams with a non-COVID illness. Shake Milton would start in his place for a second straight night if Maxey can’t go.

The plan is for Tyrese Maxey to play tonight, but the #Sixers will see how he feels during shootaround and leading up to the matchup against the #Hornets. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 8, 2021

Philadelphia listed five players out against Charlotte: G Aaron Henry (G League, on assignment), F Paul Reed (G League, on assignment), G Grant Riller (shoulder, illness), G Ben Simmons (personal reasons), G Jaden Springer (G League, on assignment). Head coach Doc Rivers used a 10-man rotation in the first game. He got meaningful minutes from second-year guard Isaiah Joe – nine points in 12 minutes – and rookie big man Charles Bassey was the only player not used.