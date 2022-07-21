Sixers’ Tobias Harris Crushes ‘Keyboard Thug’ in Twitter Beef

Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris drew praise for playing lock-down defense in last year’s playoffs. Now he’s swatting away “keyboard thugs” talking smack on Twitter in the offseason.

Harris has been letting his personality shine this summer, from solving brain-teasing math equations to messing around with Boban Marjonovic. He even got blind-sided (in a good way) during a social media mix-up. It’s been so much fun to watch.

And the most gratifying comment came in response to a brave troll who brought up Harris’ contract. He’s due roughly $77 million over the next two seasons, which prompted one sarcastic fan to call it a “ridiculous untradable contract” before asking: “How much is that player worth?” Well, Harris had an answer for him, and it was a good one:

77 million + the amount of energy it took you to express that tweet 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DIJmDsJ4mP — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 20, 2022

The original tweet was quickly deleted, but the damage was done and screenshots were grabbed.

Harris made sure to keep the conversation going so everyone could take note of the unprovoked attack. “Keyboard thugs” shouldn’t be able to hide.

Usually side effect of keyboard thugs https://t.co/s6trxLCbnd — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 20, 2022

Harris ‘Very Likely’ to Return Next Season

Harris may be rolling with the punches on Twitter, but the trade rumors are very real. He has been mentioned in every possible outgoing deal that it’s starting to feel personal. While it’s true the Sixers may have called around and gauged the market for Harris, they never pulled the trigger. He remains on the roster through all the nonsense.

Nico take yo ass back to bed. This is the internet buddy https://t.co/eTVKrn0Evm — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 20, 2022

According to Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers, Harris is “very likely” to return next season. He wrote:

The veteran forward is said to love being here and the team loves the way he adapted to his role — focusing on defense, embracing the catch-and-shoot — while playing alongside James Harden. The Sixers also view Harden’s decision to opt out and sign a more team-friendly deal as an opportunity to add players, not subtract them.

Sixers Set to Open Preseason vs. Brooklyn

There is a good chance the Sixers could see old friend Ben Simmons in the preseason opener. The Brooklyn Nets are slated to host Philadelphia at Barclay’s Center on October 3 at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Nets open preseason at home against Sixers. Full schedule: pic.twitter.com/fBVY9ZNG6e — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 18, 2022

It’s always a crap shoot over whether star players will suit up for exhibition games; however, Simmons hasn’t played in more than a year. He could probably use the practice. That’s assuming the former Sixers diva guard is fully recovered from his back injury and mental health issues.

Simmons’ presence would pose another interesting question: would the Sixers play their starters? Joel Embiid might want to be on the court for that one just for fun. And James Harden might want to show everyone that his hamstring is back to normal. Just a few things to monitor over the next three months.

“I’m looking to have an unbelievable season,” Harden told The Associated Press. “I don’t want to just go out there and be running around and not being efficient and looking old out there. I still want to be really, really, really good.”