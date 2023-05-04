Tobias Harris’ Wife Jasmine Winton Is a Michigan State Grad

Tobias Harris is married to Jasmine Winton, a realtor and Michigan State graduate. The couple tied the knot on August 6, 2022, after a two-year engagement. The Philadelphia 76ers star and his wife have kept their relationship fairly private over the years and Winton does not have a presence on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know about Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine Winton:

Jasmine Winton Studied Advertising at Michigan State University & Now Has Her Real Estate License

Winton is a Michigan native who graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of arts degree in advertising, her LinkedIn states. She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, it adds. Winton has a long career in advertising and marketing and worked for several companies, including Walgreens as a coordinator of marketing planning and operations and Rocket Fuel in various positions.

Her profile states that she now works for LG Ads as a senior customer success manager, a position she’s held since 2019. “Ad-Tech Aficionado and Real Estate Enthusiast,” she described herself in her bio. In fact, Winton is a licensed real estate broker with Dream Town Realty, according to Home Snap.

Tobias Harris & Jasmine Winton Met on a Blind Date & the NBA Star Said She ‘Opened My Eyes’

Harris and Winton met on a blind date when the Sixers star was with the Detroit Pistons from 2016 to 2018, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. They didn’t fall head over heels at first sight, they told People but described their relationship instead as a slow burn.

“I was like, ‘I like this person, she’s cool,'” Harris told the publication at their wedding. “But over time, I just knew and saw this calmness to her that like allowed me to understand where she came from, who she is. I grew up very sheltered my whole life. So when I met her, we kind of kicked it and we had a good vibe to just our relationship. She just opened my eyes up to perspectives on understanding life and what people come from.”

As for Winton, she said there was no clear moment when she realized that Harris was the one for her, but it grew over time and she discovered that he was “nurturing” and “thoughtful.” She explained, “Just all of these little things that just really showed how thoughtful and caring he was that made our love grow.”

The NBA star got down on one knee on November 15, 2020, in an elaborate proposal in La Jolla, California, where he bought an ocean-view property and is building a home, La Jolla Light reported.

The Couple, Who Shares a Dog, Married at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York

They got married two years later, on August 6, 2022, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The castle is a beautiful estate located on the gold coast of Long Island, where Harris grew up.

At their wedding, the couple had a lot of personal touches, including little messages about the couple on the cocktail napkins. “One of the facts is, ‘Tobias said I love you first after only one month of dating,'” Winton spilled to People. “And then it said, ‘Naturally, Jasmine hung up on him,’ because that’s a true story.”

Harris posted about the wedding on Instagram, telling his bride, “You deserve the world.” He said he told her that if they were going to get married, he wanted to “do it right,” but Winton replied, “No, let’s get married in the backyard.” He wrote that that was “Our bond in a nutshell.” The couple has a 1-year-old dog together, Ivy.