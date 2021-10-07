Ex-Sixer ‘Trust the Process’ Legend Charged with Fraud

The man credited with unleashing the mantra “Trust the Process” on the world has been charged with fraud. Tony Wroten was named as one of 18 former NBA players accused of stealing $2.5 million in fraudulent medical and dental claims, per The Athletic.

Wroten may be a footnote in NBA history, but he was a fan favorite during his three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. The combo guard started 34 games and averaged 13.8 points while dishing out 3.6 dimes per game. More importantly, Wroten was the player who revealed ex-general manager’ Sam Hinkie’s commitment to tanking: “Trust the Process.” The revelation came out in a 2015 interview, via ESPN:

The locker room lives by a different phrase, one that Hinkie underscores so often that it might as well be capitalized on a wall inside Wells Fargo Center. “They tell us every game, every day, ‘Trust the Process,'” guard Tony Wroten says. “Just continue to build.” The mantra is so pervasive that there is only one person on the team who even comes close to explicitly mentioning an NBA title – a Result, instead of The Process – when I ask about goals.

Now Wroten has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in a widespread scheme from at least 2017 up to around 2020 to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services that were never actually rendered (via Tom Winter of NBC New York). Other players charged include Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Glen Davis, Darius Miles, Terrence Williams, among others. Williams was deemed the scheme’s ringleader.

Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid Return to Practice

Joel Embiid – the man who trademarked “The Process” in 2019 – and Tobias Harris both returned to Sixers practice on Wednesday (Oct. 6). The team didn’t list either player on the injury report for the second preseason game (Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.).

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will “most likely” play in tomorrow’s preseason game. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 6, 2021

Embiid didn’t play in the first exhibition game as Rivers wanted to give the big man a rest day. And Harris sat out with right knee soreness after banging it in practice. The Sixers trotted out a starting five of Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Georges Niang, Andre Drummond.

Injury Report for tomorrow’s #Sixers–#Raptors game: Ben Simmons (not with team) and Grant Riller (meniscus tear) are out. Matisse Thybulle is questionable with “right shoulder soreness”. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Charles Bassey are NOT listed. — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) October 6, 2021

Grant Riller Tears Meniscus, Elects Surgery

Grant Riller signed a two-way contract with the Sixers on Aug. 30. The three-point specialist – 46.2% from three-point range, second in the NBA G League last season – had been garnering preseason hype, including praise from Rivers.

But Riller suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason opener. He has chosen to undergo surgery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the Sixers. The 24-year-old is out for the rest of the preseason and probably won’t return until November at the earliest.

“It’s just part of life and basketball,” Rivers said of Riller. “He’s upbeat about it, but he’s still a young guy trying to make the team. He played well yesterday, or whenever we played, and now he’s out, so it’s just one of the tough blows you have, but we like him a lot, I could tell you that.”