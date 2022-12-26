Sixers Pinpoint Tyrese Maxey’s Target Return Date

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have turned a corner by winning eight straight games and beginning their climb up the Eastern Conference. The team has moved to 20-12 which puts them in 5th place but just three games back from the top spot. Luckily, further reinforcements are on the way as Tyrese Maxey is set to make his return as soon as Friday when the Sixers take on the New Orleans Pelicans, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 22-year-old has been sidelined since November 18th with a small fracture in his foot but was averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds which all mark career-highs for him before the injury.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to return to the lineup as soon as Friday in New Orleans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Maxey, who's been sidelined since Nov. 18 due to a foot injury, will likely be on a minutes restriction upon return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2022

Maxey’s Role on Sixers

One interesting storyline to watch will be how Maxey will be used upon his return. The Kentucky product is expected to be on a minutes limit to start which makes sense considering the lengthy absence he has endured. When speaking to the media before the victory over the Clippers, Doc Rivers mentioned he planned on easing him back into the rotation.

Most notably, Rivers has not ruled out bringing Maxey off the bench to start. Many have speculated this could be the best thing for the Sixers considering how well the starting unit has played in his absence. While there are no questions about Maxey being one of the most talented players on the roster, giving him some time with the second unit where he can serve as the primary option could be a more effective way to ensure he gets his necessary touches. This is especially the case as both Maxey and James Harden have some defensive issues and having De’Anthony Melton alongside either guard helps cover up.

Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey, saying that he’s not confident that he’ll be ready for Sunday. He also didn’t rule out the possibility of using him off the bench when he gets back pic.twitter.com/47OAF8j4eo — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 23, 2022

When speaking on the latest episode of The Lowe Post Podcast, Zach Lowe expressed his belief that things may not sit right in the long term if the Sixers chose to use Maxey in this role. As he put it, “My assumption has been Maxey as Sixth Man is too dramatic of a change to realistically be made… he, his agents, his people, would not stand for it and the team probably doesn’t want to do it. I do think it should be an idea that should be explored.” It should be noted that Maxey is also represented by Klutch Sports which is the same agency that fought with Daryl Morey over the handling of the Ben Simmons situation so feelings likely still aren’t very warm.