Sixers’ New Point Guard Has Swagger: ‘I’m Extremely Confident’

Tyrese Maxey isn’t afraid to talk about himself in the first person. That’s not a cocky or obnoxious thing, it’s just the best way he can describe his evolving all-around game as both a spark plug off the bench and a starting point guard.

The Philadelphia 76ers are encouraging the second-year player to take on a bigger role. Maxey is expected to run with the first unit in the season opener. Ben Simmons has been suspended. Shake Milton is out with an ankle injury. And Isaiah Joe and Furkan Korkmaz are part-time point guards. That leaves Maxey as the main facilitator for Doc Rivers’ squad against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It’s a delicate balance for a player who doesn’t want to lose his identity as an electric finisher at the rim. Maxey can heat up in a hurry, especially when drawing contact on and-one opportunities.

“The first couple days of training camp I got away from being Tyrese Maxey,” the point guard said, “and I told [assistant coach] Spence [Spencer Rivers] after the first preseason game in Toronto that I’ll never let myself do that again.

“I can’t, no matter what the situation is. I can’t get away from being Tyrese Maxey. That’s what helps the team win. I feel like I’ve been doing a pretty decent job of that and only getting better and better.”

man on a mission. pic.twitter.com/J7Zi8GQ59T — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 15, 2021

The 20-year-old had been dealing with a groin injury, officially called an “adductor strain” on the team’s injury report. Maxey confirmed there are no lingering effects from that. He ruled himself “100-percent” healthy heading into the first game.

“I feel great,” Maxey said. “I feel great. Been running up and down the court [at practice].”

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Knocking Down Shots, Off the Dribble

Some guys don’t care about expanding what they can do on the court. Not Maxey. He is the definition of a gym rat who begged the coaching staff to let him back in the team facility after the season ended. He snuck back in on June 21, one day after that deflating Game 7 playoff loss. Maxey has been working out ever since.

One area he dedicated extra attention to was his jumper, specifically his three-point shot. It’s still a work in progress, but his confidence is through the roof. He averaged 13.3 points per game in three preseason games while shooting 33.3% from deep.

“I’m extremely confident. I mean, honestly, as much work as I put in, my confidence grows every single day,” Maxey said. “If I’m open, I’m shooting it and I feel like I can make shots off the dribble, catch-and-shoot shots, different variations of shots, that’s because of my work.”

Game reps are extremely important.. We keep everything live during our workouts which gives the players the best in game looks @TyreseMaxey 💪🏾Video shows exactly how the in workout reps translates to the game! Details – Downhill attack , Snatch into a step back 3 ✍🏾 #jushoop pic.twitter.com/zdZgDJTXNQ — Chris Johnson Hoops (@ChrisJHoops) August 13, 2021

Then, Maxey stated something that might seem obvious: “to be able to stay on the court, you have to be able to knock down shots.”

Interesting. The knock on Simmons all these years has been his failure to attempt jumpers, let alone knock them down. Maxey – a close friend to Simmons – seems committed to improving that aspect of his game in Year 2. He’s also been working on slashing into the lane and teeing his teammates up for easy buckets.

“Get in the lane and create plays for myself and set up plays for others,” Maxey said. “So that kind of takes some stress and a little bit of the thought process off, and gives me a better feel for the game.”

Relationship with Simmons Bigger Than Basketball

Maxey got to know Simmons prior to the 2020 NBA draft. The two became fast friends due to the fact they play the same position and share the same sports agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. And Simmons was a great mentor to Maxey during his rookie season, a guy who reached out with encouraging words and positive vibes.

That relationship hasn’t been weakened this offseason despite Simmons’ bizarre battle with the Sixers’ front office. In fact, Maxey has been one of a handful of players to conversate with the disgruntled star.

“Friendships are bigger than basketball,” Maxey said. “It’s bigger than the profession. So, at the end of the day, a friend is a friend. And like I said, Ben’s been a friend before I got drafted.”