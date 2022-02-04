John Calipari Drops Truth Bomb on Blockbuster Sixers Trade Rumor

Tyrese Maxey’s name keeps coming up in trade rumors despite reports he’s untouchable. The Philadelphia 76ers can’t afford to lose him and the fans in the City of Brotherly Love might riot if that happens.

According to Maxey’s college basketball coach, he’s safe and sound in Philly. John Calipari told SportsRadio 94WIP that he has talked to Doc Rivers who said Maxey wasn’t going anywhere. The Kentucky basketball coach was getting worried that his former star guard was on the move.

Not the case, at least not if Rivers has any say in the matter. The Sixers head coach looked Calipari straight in the eyes to drop the truth bomb.

“I was worried to trade Ben, they were going to have to move Tyrese,” Calipari said, via Audacy. “I said, the way they could move him is, ‘I’ll take Ben, but I gotta have Tyrese.’ And I said to Doc, please tell me that’s not happening. He said, ‘Never happen.’ He said, ‘Look at my eyes, that will never happen.’ So I probably shouldn’t say that publicly.”

Maxey only played at Kentucky for one season — 31 games, 28 starts — and averaged 14 points per game. He also tallied 3.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from the field. The Sixers were able to steal him with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft. Maxey probably lasted a little longer than he would have if the NCAA Tournament hadn’t been canceled due to COVID-19. He never had the chance to wow a national audience and break out his Dancing shoes.

Mavericks Owner Regrets Losing Seth Curry

The Sixers acquired Seth Curry on a draft-day trade with the Dallas Mavericks. They gave up Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick to nab the rights to Steph Curry’s younger brother. He’s been way better than advertised during his first two seasons in Philly. And Mavericks owner Mark Cuban already regrets the move.

Cuban was asked about the 2020 trade during a Zoom call with Wharton Business (Penn) school students. The “Shark Tank” star was laughing, but he made it clear that it was one deal he wouldn’t re-do. Curry is averaging a career-high 15.5 points per game this season while shooting 40.3% from three-point land.

“I hate you, next question, that answers your question,” Cuban said via, 97.5 The Fanatic. “Yea we might rethink it if we had to do it all over again.”

Justin Holiday, Possible Trade Option

The Athletic’s John Hollinger was dishing on a few possible trade options for the Sixers. He weighed in on everything from James Harden to standing pat at the deadline. Then, Hollinger introduced a new name to the mix: Justin Holiday of the Indiana Pacers.

They might be able to swap Furkan Korkmaz for Holiday. Here is what he wrote:

If you’re just looking at a straight-up trade in the non-Simmons category (yes, my sources say the Sixers are still allowed to pursue trades that don’t involve Simmons), I’d also watch Indiana’s Justin Holiday. A Korkmaz-Holiday trade is cap-kosher and might interest Indy now that their season is circling the drain. Holiday’s reported unvaccinated status could be a turnoff for some teams, but he makes reasonable money ($6 million this year and next) and is a 3-and-D small forward cut from the Danny Green mold.