Sixers Star Responds to Cryptic Quote: ‘He’s Like the Perfect Player’

Best backcourt in the NBA? James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have been in the gym together and this is what it looks like. Save those Kevin Durant posters for a different day.

Maxey has made a reputation of working harder than the next guy, but this time he is the one pushing the envelope for greatness. He’s fulfilling his promise of getting “one-percent better” every day.

ON THE GRIND pic.twitter.com/Yb5nWHRjwS — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) July 7, 2022

He was also quick to respond to a young fan who teared up over rumors that his favorite player might be traded. Maxey’s name has been mentioned in a potential trade for Durant, but those talks don’t appear to be serious. He surprised 8-year-old Zack Wagner on a Zoom interview:

Harden Calls Maxey ‘The Perfect Player’

Sixers assistant head coach Sam Cassell was in the gym teaching players how to improve their games at both ends of the floor. Cassell has a strong reputation for molding young point guards in his image, and now he’s investing his knowledge in the future of the Sixers. Harden and Maxey seemed to be having a good time while giving a sneak preview:

Harden has long been a fan of Maxey’s potential and called him the “perfect player” back in April. Those two are ready to form a deadly, borderline unguardable, backcourt in Philly.

“I saw growth, from being up and down, naturally having consistent minutes last year in the postseason to having a huge role on a championship contender team,” Harden said on April 16. “He was calm out here, he took his shots when they were open, his attacks when they were available and he just made the right plays, he’s like the perfect player.”

James Harden working out with Tyrese Maxey and #Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell (Video courtesy of Harden’s tik tok) pic.twitter.com/yx4wkHwaYx — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 7, 2022

Sixers Turned Down Offer for Eric Gordon

Meanwhile, a trade for Eric Gordon was nixed on draft night due to the “desperate” nature of the offer. Yikes. Kelly Iko of The Athletic wrote:

Sources told The Athletic Philadelphia re-engaged with Houston at the beginning of free agency regarding the former Sixth Man of the Year. The Rockets are not desperate to offload Gordon, certainly not as desperate as some contenders are to obtain him in what looks like a standard championship-hopeful rental. Given the ho-hum nature of this summer’s free-agent dealings, there’s a possibility that a team that strikes out in free agency circles back with an improved offer for Gordon. Houston may re-evaluate offers around the upcoming trade deadline, but assuming no team presents an offer deemed acceptable before then, the Rockets are more than pleased to have him on the roster heading into camp and the regular season.

After a potential deal for Eric Gordon to the 76ers fell apart on draft night, the 76ers recently reengaged Houston at the beginning of free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic. More from Summer League notebook 1.0https://t.co/FsSasT2B7J — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) July 7, 2022

Harden Finally Healthy, Hamstring Injury Under Control

Harden finally seems healthy and ready to put a nagging hamstring issue behind him. The injury has bothered him for two straight seasons, including stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. He plans to enter the 2022-23 season at 100% health. Watch out.

“I’m excited. I’ve been trying to get right through the course of a basketball season for two years straight. And it’s like, it’s not it. Do you know what I mean? All last summer I was rehabbing,” Harden told reporters on May 12. “It was a little frustrating because I’m not used to going through something like that, but it is what it is. And I’m just happy to be healthy now. I’ve got a full summer to be straight and do the things necessary to come back even better next year.”