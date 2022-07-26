Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Channels ‘Psychological Advantage’ of Lakers Legend

Tyrese Maxey has been growing his reputation as one of the hardest workers in the gym. The Philadelphia 76ers rising star guard often comes out late to post-game press conferences because he’s getting a lift in or extra cardio — and that’s right after running around the court for 35 minutes.

Needless to say, the 21-year-old is a ball of energy on a quest to be great. So it makes sense that his daily exercise routine starts at 5 a.m. and includes three different workouts before 11 a.m. Maxey abides by the “NGE” mantra, which stands for “not good enough.” Not even Sixers trainers can keep him out of the gym.

Maxey recently discussed his intense workout routine with “The Hoop Genius” on Tik Tok (h/t Jacob Moreno). This is what he said:

“So my workouts fairly consist of something different. I like to get up extremely early. I’m up at 5 a.m. every single morning, Monday to Friday, on my first on-court workouts at 6 o’clock. I do that workout. As soon as I’m done with that, I try to get a lift in, and then right after that I’m back on the court again getting back to it so I’m getting three workouts in before 11 a.m.

“And I think I just do that because it gives me a psychological advantage over my opponent, just because I know they weren’t up when I was up. I know they weren’t working as hard as me. And I feel like I can, you know, I use that to my advantage.”

Maxey Following Kobe Bryant’s Blueprint

Maxey appears to be tearing a page out of Kobe Bryant’s playbook. The late-great Lakers legend was notorious for waking up early — and sometimes waking teammates up early — and putting himself through the grinder. Bryant was always thinking about what his opponent was doing. And how he could steal the psychological advantage away from his contemporaries.

Immanuel Quickley, Nate Sestina and Tyrese Maxey will be wearing these shoes tonight in honor of Kobe Bryant. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/U9mLsBboe1 — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) January 29, 2020

“If you want to be great in a particular area, you have to obsess over it,” Bryant said in the Mamba Mentality. “A lot of people say they want to be great, but they’re not willing to make the sacrifices necessary to achieve greatness. They have other concerns, whether important or not, and they spread themselves out.”

Bryant’s mythical “666 Program” began around 4 a.m. and included two hours on running, two hours on basketball, and two hours on weightlifting. The sum of those workouts encompassed six hours of training per day — six times a week, for six months. Incredible dedication.

Working Out with LeBron James

It’s always nice to see young players paying homage to the all-time greats. Or, in Maxey’s case, training with them. The Sixers star was spotted in the same gym as LeBron James in a workout video courtesy of famed trainer Chris Johnson.

The two guys share the same sports agency, Klutch Sports, and apparently the same desire to excel on the court. Remember, Maxey first caught the attention of James during the 2022 playoffs.