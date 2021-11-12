Sixers Guard ‘Untouchable’ in Trades Except for 2 Stars: Report

One of the brightest spots to come out of the Ben Simmons’ drama has been the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. The second-year guard slotted right into the starting point guard spot and hasn’t disappointed. Scratch that, Maxey has thrived.

The Kentucky product has been terrific in all 12 starts but arguably had his coming-out party on November 9 versus Milwaukee. In front of a national audience, Maxey poured in 31 points and dished out four dimes with no turnovers. TNT analyst Reggie Miller couldn’t stop gushing about him on the national broadcast.

He’s bona fide playmaker on the offensive end. And his defense has been vastly improved in Year 2. Maxey held Bucks star Jrue Holiday to eight points on 4-of-14 shooting. It’s been that way all year as he’s locked down guys like Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Lonzo Ball. His teammates have marveled at the poise from a kid who just turned legal drinking age on November 4.

Tyrese Maxey is untouchable in any trade deal. #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 10, 2021

“I think you’re seeing the same thing, the kid is unreal,” teammate Georges Niang said. “What I think about what I was doing at 21 years old, it would not be scoring 31 points in an NBA game and being able to play large amounts of minutes and walking every day with a smile on his face.

“The kid has so much energy and so much pizazz, he’s so poised and I am so happy for him because everything that’s going on with our team, this allows him to have growth in his career.”

Maxey ‘Untouchable’ in Trade Talks

When the Sixers were shopping Simmons last year, teams had been inquiring about the availability of Maxey. The Houston Rockets asked for Simmons, Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, plus future draft picks in exchange for James Harden. Sixers president Daryl Morey ultimately turned that deal down and he’s sure glad he did. Now Maxey is thought to be “untouchable” after his stellar play to start the 2021-22 campaign.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer cited “Sixers staffers” saying that the only way the team would unload Maxey would be for either Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal. He explained the failed Harden trade and wrote the following:

In those conversations with Houston, the Sixers were said to have discussed each of Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in addition to Simmons and multiple future draft picks. Today, though, Sixers staffers have been encouraged by the early returns of Tyrese Maxey as a starting guard, and the 21-year-old would seem to be untouchable in any Simmons trade conversation that didn’t bring back an All-NBA guard such as Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal.

Tyrese Maxey Full Highlight Reel I 31 points, 4 assists I Sixers vs Bucks Over the last 5 games Tyrese Maxey has 28 total assists to just 2 turnovers, he's also averaging 18.2 points per game in that stretch with an offensive rating of 128#Sixesr #HereTheyCome #TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/zo6crpagkg — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) November 10, 2021

Tobias Harris, Seth Curry Return

The Sixers are starting to get back to full strength after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on their starting five. Tobias Harris missed six games as he battled the novel coronavirus while Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle remain in the health and safety protocol. The team was also down shooting guard Seth Curry (foot contusion) on Tuesday night versus Milwaukee.

Good news on the horizon: Philadelphia got Harris and Curry back for Thursday night’s game against Toronto. They rolled out a starting five of Harris, Curry, Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Tyrese Maxey. Head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Harris’ health about 90 minutes prior to tip-off. He wouldn’t commit to playing him regular starter’s minutes.

Doc Rivers’ update on Tobias Harris pic.twitter.com/8uVTVsRvdA — Kevin McCormick (@KevinMcCNBA) November 11, 2021

“Some guys really struggle with it [COVID-19], and some guys jump right back in,” Rivers said. “You know, he’ll struggle more if it’s not due to the COVID but the residual just from not playing and just conditioning.”